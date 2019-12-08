Top 25 high school basketball scores: No. 8 Paul VI shocks No. 2 IMG Academy
No. 4 Prolific Prep blows out No. 21 Hillcrest Prep 88-71 and No. 19 Sunrise Christian Academy downs No. 16 Gonzaga 61-55 in ranked showdowns.
Video: Top 25 national high school basketball rankings
No. 1 Montverde Academy played the part with a pair of impressive wins.
No. 8 Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.) pulled off a shocking 67-56 upset over the reigning national champion, No. 2 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) Saturday night at the National High School Hoops Festival.
See this week's full Top 25 schedule below.
Three major upsets are certain to shake up next week's rankings as Bogan (Chicago) knocked off No. 21 Morgan Park (Chicago) 71-68, Our Lady of Good Counsel (Olney, Md.) shocked No. 16 Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.) 59-56 and Cretin-Derham Hall upended No. 14 Minnehaha Academy (Minneapolis, Minn.) 75-66.
No. 4 Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.) blew out No. ...
