No. 20 American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.)
Head coach: Mike Smith | Record: 0-0, first season
2021 record: 6-4 | National ranking: Not ranked
Last five years: 51-10 | State championships: 5 (2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2020)
Players to watch
DB Damari Brown
Height: 6-1 | Weight: 180
Status: Uncommitted | Class: Senior (2023)
DB Daemon Fagan
Height: 6-2 | Weight: 180
Status: Uncommitted | Class: Senior (2023)
RB Mark Fletcher
Height: 6-1 | Weight: 225
Status: Committed to Ohio State | Class: Senior (2023)
WR Brandon Inniss
Height: 6-0 | Weight: 190
Status: Uncommitted | Class: Senior (2023)
QB Blake Murphy
Height: 5-11 | Weight: 170
Status: Uncommitted | Class: Senior (2023)
Key dates
Aug. 20 — at Lowndes (Valdosta, Ga.)
Aug. 27 — vs. ...
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com