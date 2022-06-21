9891c014-33ec-ec11-80d3-0a9bf6d97784-original.jpg

No. 20 American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.)

Head coach: Mike Smith | Record: 0-0, first season

2021 record: 6-4 | National ranking: Not ranked

Last five years: 51-10 | State championships: 5 (2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2020)

Players to watch

DB Damari Brown

Height: 6-1 | Weight: 180

Status: Uncommitted | Class: Senior (2023)

DB Daemon Fagan

Height: 6-2 | Weight: 180

Status: Uncommitted | Class: Senior (2023)

RB Mark Fletcher

Height: 6-1 | Weight: 225

Status: Committed to Ohio State | Class: Senior (2023)

WR Brandon Inniss

Height: 6-0 | Weight: 190

Status: Uncommitted | Class: Senior (2023)

QB Blake Murphy

Height: 5-11 | Weight: 170

Status: Uncommitted | Class: Senior (2023)

Key dates

Aug. 20 — at Lowndes (Valdosta, Ga.)

Aug. 27 — vs. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com

 