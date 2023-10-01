In what may have been the wildest high school football game in the country Friday night, Malachi Nicholson of El Reno (Okla.) ran for a state record 504 yards and eight touchdowns in a 68-67 win over Noble (Okla.).

Nicholson and El Reno overcame a monster effort from Noble quarterback Joseph Bear, who finished with 10 touchdowns in a losing effort. The Norman Transcript credited the 5-foot-10 senior with 323 yards through the air and another 113 on the ground.According to Jesse Crittenden of the Transcript, Nicholson gave El Reno a 12-7 lead with just under five minutes left in the opening quarter on a 10-yard scoring run that put him over 100 yards on the ground.Noble led 34-30 at halftime with Bear accounting for five total TDs and 201 yards passing. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com