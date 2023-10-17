St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) claims the top spot in the

top 25 media composite high school football rankings after its 28-0 win over former No. 1 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.). The Braves average ranking soared from 7 to 1.8 after beating their Trinity League rival.

CalPreps and High School Football America, both computer-driven rankings, elevated the Southern California powerhouse to No. 1, despite being outside the top 5 just last week. Blue Star Media also recognized their prowess, boosting them four spots to secure the overall No. 1 position.

Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) maintained its second position in the composite poll but emerged as the top-ranked team in both MaxPreps and SB Live's expert rankings. ...

