Roncalli (Indianapolis) will end where it started, ranked as the top high school softball team MaxPreps Top 25 rankings. The Royals (33-0) capped off an undefeated season beating Harrison 16-0 on a wet and rainy night on Saturday to take home not only an Indiana Class 4A state championship, but they secured a MaxPreps National Crown.

It helps when you have the top player in the country in Keagan Rothrock. The Florida commit struck out five of the first seven batters and 15 of the 24 batters she faced on 94 pitches. Rothrock, mixed in with an offense that pounded 18 hits in the state title game, and averaged almost 10 runs a game throughout the season, made a clear statement who's No. ...

