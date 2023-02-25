Box Score
Plays
Box Score
Plays
Tweets
- W: N. Davis (1-0)L: R. Nelson (0-1)S: (0)
- HR: COL - C. Montes (1), ARI - G. Perdomo (1), L. Gurriel (1)
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|H. Castro 2B
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.667
|.667
|1.667
|2.333
|7.0
|B. Doyle CF
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|1.000
|2.000
|3.000
|9.0
|K. Bryant DH
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|.500
|.500
|1.000
|2.0
|b- H. Goodman PH-DH
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-0.5
|d- J. Morales PH-DH
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.000
|.500
|.000
|.500
|2.0
|R. McMahon 3B
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|.333
|.667
|1.000
|3.5
|J. Carreras SS
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|.000
|.333
|.000
|.333
|2.0
|C. Cron 1B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-0.5
|M. Toglia 1B-RF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|.000
|.333
|.000
|.333
|0.0
|E. Diaz C
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.500
|.667
|.500
|1.167
|2.0
|C. Montes 2B
|2
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|1.000
|2.500
|3.500
|8.0
|S. Bouchard LF
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|.333
|.333
|.667
|3.0
|G. Lavigne 1B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-0.5
|W. Bernabel 3B
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|N. Jones RF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-0.5
|E. Montero 3B-1B
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|1.000
|1.000
|2.000
|5.0
|A. Trejo SS-2B
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.000
|.333
|.000
|.333
|1.5
|W. MacIver C
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|.500
|.500
|1.000
|1.0
|B. Fulford C
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|C. Tucker CF
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|.500
|.500
|1.000
|4.0
|Z. Veen RF-LF
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.667
|.667
|2.000
|2.667
|9.5
|HITTERS
|AB
|H. Castro 2B
|3
|B. Doyle CF
|1
|K. Bryant DH
|2
|b- H. Goodman PH-DH
|2
|d- J. Morales PH-DH
|1
|R. McMahon 3B
|3
|J. Carreras SS
|2
|C. Cron 1B
|2
|M. Toglia 1B-RF
|2
|E. Diaz C
|2
|C. Montes 2B
|2
|S. Bouchard LF
|3
|G. Lavigne 1B
|2
|W. Bernabel 3B
|0
|N. Jones RF
|2
|E. Montero 3B-1B
|2
|A. Trejo SS-2B
|2
|W. MacIver C
|2
|B. Fulford C
|0
|C. Tucker CF
|2
|Z. Veen RF-LF
|3
- b-grounded out for Bryant in the 5th
- d-walked for Goodman in the 8th
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|K. Marte 2B
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.500
|.667
|1.000
|1.667
|4.0
|B. Alexander SS
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.500
|.500
|.500
|1.000
|2.0
|J. Rojas 3B
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.333
|.333
|.667
|1.000
|2.5
|S. Beer 1B
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|.500
|.500
|1.000
|2.0
|K. Ginkel P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-
|L. Gurriel LF
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.500
|.667
|2.000
|2.667
|7.0
|D. Canzone LF-RF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-1.0
|C. Walker 1B
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|.333
|.333
|.667
|1.0
|R. Hendrix P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-
|b- A. Sanchez PH
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|M. Stumpo P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-
|C. Kelly C
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|J. Centeno C
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.500
|.500
|.500
|1.000
|0.5
|D. De Los Santos DH-3B
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.500
|.500
|.500
|1.000
|4.5
|G. Perdomo SS
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.500
|.500
|2.000
|2.500
|5.5
|B. Kennedy 2B
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.500
|.500
|.500
|1.000
|1.0
|D. Fletcher RF
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|.333
|.667
|1.000
|2.0
|A. Vukovich LF
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|1.0
|J. Barrosa CF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.000
|1.000
|.000
|1.000
|1.0
|W. Patino PR-CF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|HITTERS
|AB
|K. Marte 2B
|2
|B. Alexander SS
|2
|J. Rojas 3B
|3
|S. Beer 1B
|2
|K. Ginkel P
|0
|L. Gurriel LF
|2
|D. Canzone LF-RF
|2
|C. Walker 1B
|3
|R. Hendrix P
|0
|b- A. Sanchez PH
|2
|M. Stumpo P
|0
|C. Kelly C
|3
|J. Centeno C
|2
|D. De Los Santos DH-3B
|4
|G. Perdomo SS
|2
|B. Kennedy 2B
|2
|D. Fletcher RF
|3
|A. Vukovich LF
|1
|J. Barrosa CF
|0
|W. Patino PR-CF
|3
- b-flied out for Stumpo in the 9th
- 2B - H. Castro, B. Doyle, R. McMahon, Z. Veen
- 3B - H. Castro
- HR - C. Montes, Z. Veen
- RBI - H. Castro 2 (2), B. Doyle 2 (2), J. Morales, R. McMahon, C. Montes 2 (2), S. Bouchard, Z. Veen 2 (2)
- 2-Out RBI - B. Doyle 2 (2), S. Bouchard, Z. Veen
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - H. Goodman, C. Cron, G. Lavigne, N. Jones
- 2B - K. Marte, J. Rojas, D. Fletcher
- HR - L. Gurriel, G. Perdomo
- RBI - B. Alexander, J. Rojas, L. Gurriel, D. De Los Santos, G. Perdomo
- 2-Out RBI - D. De Los Santos
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - B. Alexander 2 (2), J. Rojas 2 (2), C. Kelly, B. Kennedy
- SB - B. Doyle, C. Tucker
- SB - D. De Los Santos
- DP - 2 (Bernabel-Montes-Montero; Castro-Trejo-Cron)
- E - J. Carreras
- Outfield Assist - D. Fletcher
- DP - 2 (Perdomo-Marte-Walker; Kennedy-Alexander)
- E - R. Hendrix, D. De Los Santos
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|N. Davis (W, 1-0)
|1.2
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|5.40
|3.60
|5.5
|T. Blach (H, 1)
|1.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0.00
|0.75
|3.5
|F. Abad (H, 1)
|1.0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|9.00
|1.00
|1.0
|T. Zeuch (H, 1)
|2.0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4.50
|1.50
|2.5
|B. Calvo
|1.0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|9.00
|3.00
|-0.5
|K. Kauffmann
|1.0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|1.00
|2.0
|M. Koch
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|4.0
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|R. Nelson (L, 0-1)
|1.0
|4
|4
|4
|2
|1
|0
|36.00
|6.00
|-11.5
|A. Chafin
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0.00
|1.00
|2.5
|J. Familia
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|3.5
|M. Castro
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|4.5
|K. Ginkel
|1.0
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|3.00
|0.0
|R. Hendrix
|1.0
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|18.00
|3.00
|-1.5
|M. Stumpo
|1.0
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|18.00
|4.00
|-2.5
|PITCHERS
|IP
|R. Nelson (L, 0-1)
|1.0
|A. Chafin
|1.0
|J. Familia
|1.0
|M. Castro
|1.0
|K. Ginkel
|1.0
|R. Hendrix
|1.0
|M. Stumpo
|1.0
- Pitches-Strikes - N. Davis 46-24, T. Blach 18-13, F. Abad 12-8, T. Zeuch 36-20, B. Calvo 29-17, K. Kauffmann 9-6, M. Koch 14-12
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - N. Davis 3-2, T. Blach 2-1, F. Abad 3-1, T. Zeuch 1-2, B. Calvo 3-1, K. Kauffmann 3-0, M. Koch 0-1
- Batters Faced - N. Davis 10, T. Blach 5, F. Abad 4, T. Zeuch 9, B. Calvo 6, K. Kauffmann 4, M. Koch 3
- Pitches-Strikes - R. Nelson 37-22, E. Yardley 14-8, A. Chafin 11-6, J. Familia 11-8, M. Castro 16-9, K. Ginkel 19-12, R. Hendrix 26-15, M. Stumpo 25-12
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - R. Nelson 2-1, E. Yardley 2-2, A. Chafin 1-0, J. Familia 1-1, K. Ginkel 4-2, R. Hendrix 0-2, M. Stumpo 0-2
- Batters Faced - R. Nelson 9, E. Yardley 4, A. Chafin 3, J. Familia 3, M. Castro 3, K. Ginkel 7, R. Hendrix 6, M. Stumpo 7
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|H. Castro 2B
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.667
|.667
|1.667
|2.333
|7.0
|B. Doyle CF
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|1.000
|2.000
|3.000
|9.0
|K. Bryant DH
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|.500
|.500
|1.000
|2.0
|b- H. Goodman PH-DH
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-0.5
|d- J. Morales PH-DH
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.000
|.500
|.000
|.500
|2.0
|R. McMahon 3B
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|.333
|.667
|1.000
|3.5
|J. Carreras SS
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|.000
|.333
|.000
|.333
|2.0
|C. Cron 1B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-0.5
|M. Toglia 1B-RF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|.000
|.333
|.000
|.333
|0.0
|E. Diaz C
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.500
|.667
|.500
|1.167
|2.0
|C. Montes 2B
|2
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|1.000
|2.500
|3.500
|8.0
|S. Bouchard LF
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|.333
|.333
|.667
|3.0
|G. Lavigne 1B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-0.5
|W. Bernabel 3B
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|N. Jones RF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-0.5
|E. Montero 3B-1B
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|1.000
|1.000
|2.000
|5.0
|A. Trejo SS-2B
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.000
|.333
|.000
|.333
|1.5
|W. MacIver C
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|.500
|.500
|1.000
|1.0
|B. Fulford C
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|C. Tucker CF
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|.500
|.500
|1.000
|4.0
|Z. Veen RF-LF
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.667
|.667
|2.000
|2.667
|9.5
|Total
|40
|12
|15
|11
|2
|8
|9
|21
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|HITTERS
|AB
|H. Castro 2B
|3
|B. Doyle CF
|1
|K. Bryant DH
|2
|b- H. Goodman PH-DH
|2
|d- J. Morales PH-DH
|1
|R. McMahon 3B
|3
|J. Carreras SS
|2
|C. Cron 1B
|2
|M. Toglia 1B-RF
|2
|E. Diaz C
|2
|C. Montes 2B
|2
|S. Bouchard LF
|3
|G. Lavigne 1B
|2
|W. Bernabel 3B
|0
|N. Jones RF
|2
|E. Montero 3B-1B
|2
|A. Trejo SS-2B
|2
|W. MacIver C
|2
|B. Fulford C
|0
|C. Tucker CF
|2
|Z. Veen RF-LF
|3
|Total
|40
- b-grounded out for Bryant in the 5th
- d-walked for Goodman in the 8th
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|K. Marte 2B
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.500
|.667
|1.000
|1.667
|4.0
|B. Alexander SS
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.500
|.500
|.500
|1.000
|2.0
|J. Rojas 3B
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.333
|.333
|.667
|1.000
|2.5
|S. Beer 1B
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|.500
|.500
|1.000
|2.0
|K. Ginkel P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-
|L. Gurriel LF
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.500
|.667
|2.000
|2.667
|7.0
|D. Canzone LF-RF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-1.0
|C. Walker 1B
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|.333
|.333
|.667
|1.0
|R. Hendrix P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-
|b- A. Sanchez PH
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|M. Stumpo P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-
|C. Kelly C
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|J. Centeno C
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.500
|.500
|.500
|1.000
|0.5
|D. De Los Santos DH-3B
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.500
|.500
|.500
|1.000
|4.5
|G. Perdomo SS
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.500
|.500
|2.000
|2.500
|5.5
|B. Kennedy 2B
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.500
|.500
|.500
|1.000
|1.0
|D. Fletcher RF
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|.333
|.667
|1.000
|2.0
|A. Vukovich LF
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|1.0
|J. Barrosa CF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.000
|1.000
|.000
|1.000
|1.0
|W. Patino PR-CF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|Total
|38
|5
|12
|5
|2
|3
|6
|20
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|HITTERS
|AB
|K. Marte 2B
|2
|B. Alexander SS
|2
|J. Rojas 3B
|3
|S. Beer 1B
|2
|K. Ginkel P
|0
|L. Gurriel LF
|2
|D. Canzone LF-RF
|2
|C. Walker 1B
|3
|R. Hendrix P
|0
|b- A. Sanchez PH
|2
|M. Stumpo P
|0
|C. Kelly C
|3
|J. Centeno C
|2
|D. De Los Santos DH-3B
|4
|G. Perdomo SS
|2
|B. Kennedy 2B
|2
|D. Fletcher RF
|3
|A. Vukovich LF
|1
|J. Barrosa CF
|0
|W. Patino PR-CF
|3
|Total
|38
- b-flied out for Stumpo in the 9th
- 2B - H. Castro, B. Doyle, R. McMahon, Z. Veen
- 3B - H. Castro
- HR - C. Montes, Z. Veen
- RBI - H. Castro 2 (2), B. Doyle 2 (2), J. Morales, R. McMahon, C. Montes 2 (2), S. Bouchard, Z. Veen 2 (2)
- 2-Out RBI - B. Doyle 2 (2), S. Bouchard, Z. Veen
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - H. Goodman, C. Cron, G. Lavigne, N. Jones
- 2B - K. Marte, J. Rojas, D. Fletcher
- HR - L. Gurriel, G. Perdomo
- RBI - B. Alexander, J. Rojas, L. Gurriel, D. De Los Santos, G. Perdomo
- 2-Out RBI - D. De Los Santos
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - B. Alexander 2 (2), J. Rojas 2 (2), C. Kelly, B. Kennedy
- SB - B. Doyle, C. Tucker
- SB - D. De Los Santos
- DP - 2 (Bernabel-Montes-Montero; Castro-Trejo-Cron)
- E - J. Carreras
- Outfield Assist - D. Fletcher
- DP - 2 (Perdomo-Marte-Walker; Kennedy-Alexander)
- E - R. Hendrix, D. De Los Santos
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|N. Davis (W, 1-0)
|1.2
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|5.40
|3.60
|5.5
|T. Blach (H, 1)
|1.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0.00
|0.75
|3.5
|F. Abad (H, 1)
|1.0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|9.00
|1.00
|1.0
|T. Zeuch (H, 1)
|2.0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4.50
|1.50
|2.5
|B. Calvo
|1.0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|9.00
|3.00
|-0.5
|K. Kauffmann
|1.0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|1.00
|2.0
|M. Koch
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|4.0
|Total
|9.0
|12
|5
|4
|3
|6
|2
|-
|-
|-
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|R. Nelson (L, 0-1)
|1.0
|4
|4
|4
|2
|1
|0
|36.00
|6.00
|-11.5
|A. Chafin
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0.00
|1.00
|2.5
|J. Familia
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|3.5
|M. Castro
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|4.5
|K. Ginkel
|1.0
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|3.00
|0.0
|R. Hendrix
|1.0
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|18.00
|3.00
|-1.5
|M. Stumpo
|1.0
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|18.00
|4.00
|-2.5
|Total
|9.0
|15
|12
|9
|8
|9
|2
|-
|-
|-
|PITCHERS
|IP
|R. Nelson (L, 0-1)
|1.0
|A. Chafin
|1.0
|J. Familia
|1.0
|M. Castro
|1.0
|K. Ginkel
|1.0
|R. Hendrix
|1.0
|M. Stumpo
|1.0
|Total
|9.0
- Pitches-Strikes - N. Davis 46-24, T. Blach 18-13, F. Abad 12-8, T. Zeuch 36-20, B. Calvo 29-17, K. Kauffmann 9-6, M. Koch 14-12
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - N. Davis 3-2, T. Blach 2-1, F. Abad 3-1, T. Zeuch 1-2, B. Calvo 3-1, K. Kauffmann 3-0, M. Koch 0-1
- Batters Faced - N. Davis 10, T. Blach 5, F. Abad 4, T. Zeuch 9, B. Calvo 6, K. Kauffmann 4, M. Koch 3
- Pitches-Strikes - R. Nelson 37-22, E. Yardley 14-8, A. Chafin 11-6, J. Familia 11-8, M. Castro 16-9, K. Ginkel 19-12, R. Hendrix 26-15, M. Stumpo 25-12
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - R. Nelson 2-1, E. Yardley 2-2, A. Chafin 1-0, J. Familia 1-1, K. Ginkel 4-2, R. Hendrix 0-2, M. Stumpo 0-2
- Batters Faced - R. Nelson 9, E. Yardley 4, A. Chafin 3, J. Familia 3, M. Castro 3, K. Ginkel 7, R. Hendrix 6, M. Stumpo 7
1ST INNING McMahon doubled to deep center, Bryant scored, McMahon to third 1 0 Bouchard reached on an infield single to shortstop, McMahon scored, Diaz to second 2 0 Rojas doubled to shallow right, Marte scored 2 1 2ND INNING Castro tripled to deep center, Tucker and Trejo scored 4 1 4TH INNING Perdomo homered to left 4 2 5TH INNING Gurriel homered to left 4 3 6TH INNING Veen doubled to right, Bouchard scored, Montero to third 5 3 Doyle doubled to shallow right, Veen and Montero scored 7 3 7TH INNING Montes homered to center, Carreras scored 9 3 De Los Santos reached on an infield single to pitcher, Beer scored, Centeno to second 9 4 8TH INNING Veen homered to right 10 4 Doyle scored on wild pitch 11 4 Alexander singled to shallow left, Vukovich scored 11 5 9TH INNING Morales walked, Montero scored, MacIver to third, Doyle to second 12 5
- R. Nelson Pitching:
- H. Castro: Ball, Foul, Castro doubled to deep left
- K. Bryant: Strike looking, Bryant reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Castro out at third
- R. McMahon: McMahon doubled to deep center, Bryant scored, McMahon to third
- C. Cron: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Cron struck out swinging
- E. Diaz: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Diaz walked
- S. Bouchard: Foul, Ball, Ball, Bouchard reached on an infield single to shortstop, McMahon scored, Diaz to second
- N. Jones: Strike looking, Jones flied out to deep left
- Middle of the 1st (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- N. Davis Pitching:
- K. Marte: Ball, Ball, Foul, Marte doubled to left center
- J. Rojas: Strike swinging, Ball, Rojas doubled to shallow right, Marte scored
- L. Gurriel: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Gurriel walked
- C. Walker: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Walker grounded into double play second to shortstop to first, Rojas to third, Gurriel out at second
- C. Kelly: Ball, Kelly flied out to shallow shortstop
- End of the 1st (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- R. Nelson Pitching:
- A. Trejo: Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Trejo walked
- C. Tucker: Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Tucker singled to center, Trejo to third
- Eric Yardley relieved Ryne Nelson
- H. Castro: Ball, Tucker stole second, Castro tripled to deep center, Tucker and Trejo scored
- K. Bryant: Ball, Bryant singled to right, Castro out at home
- R. McMahon: Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, McMahon grounded out to first, Bryant to second
- C. Cron: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Cron grounded out to shortstop
- Middle of the 2nd (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- N. Davis Pitching:
- D. De Los Santos: De Los Santos singled to shallow center
- G. Perdomo: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Perdomo struck out looking, De Los Santos stole second
- D. Fletcher: Foul, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Strike swinging, Foul, Fletcher grounded out to pitcher
- J. Barrosa: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Barrosa walked
- K. Marte: Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Marte walked, De Los Santos to third, Barrosa to second
- Ty Blach relieved Noah Davis
- Wilderd Patino ran for Jorge Barrosa
- J. Rojas: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul tip, Rojas struck out on foul tip
- End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Wilderd Patino in center field
- Andrew Chafin relieved Eric Yardley
- E. Diaz: Ball, Strike swinging, Diaz singled to left center
- S. Bouchard: Ball, Ball, Bouchard grounded into double play shortstop to second to first, Diaz out at second
- N. Jones: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Jones struck out swinging
- Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Michael Toglia at first base
- Fernando Abad relieved Ty Blach
- G. Perdomo: Ball, Perdomo homered to left
- D. Fletcher: Strike looking, Ball, Fletcher grounded out to first
- W. Patino: Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Ball, Patino grounded out to third
- K. Marte: Ball, Marte grounded out to second
- End of the 4th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Miguel Castro relieved Jeurys Familia
- Hunter Goodman hit for Kris Bryant
- H. Goodman: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Goodman struck out swinging
- R. McMahon: Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, McMahon struck out swinging
- M. Toglia: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Toglia struck out swinging
- Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Hunter Goodman at designated hitter
- Elehuris Montero at third base
- Zac Veen in right field
- Julio Carreras at shortstop
- Brenton Doyle in center field
- T.J. Zeuch relieved Fernando Abad
- J. Rojas: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Rojas grounded out to second
- Alan Trejo at second base
- L. Gurriel: Ball, Ball, Gurriel homered to left
- C. Walker: Strike looking, Strike looking, Walker lined out to center
- C. Kelly: Ball, Kelly popped out to catcher
- End of the 5th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Buddy Kennedy at second base
- Dominic Canzone in left field
- Seth Beer at first base
- Juan Centeno catching
- Deyvison De Los Santos at third base
- Blaze Alexander at shortstop
- Kevin Ginkel pitching
- E. Diaz: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Diaz grounded out to second
- S. Bouchard: Ball, Bouchard safe at first on 3rd baseman De Los Santos fielding error
- E. Montero: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Montero reached on an infield single to shortstop, Bouchard to second
- A. Trejo: Trejo flied out to right, Bouchard to third
- Z. Veen: Ball, Veen doubled to right, Bouchard scored, Montero to third
- B. Doyle: Strike swinging, Ball, Doyle doubled to shallow right, Veen and Montero scored
- H. Goodman: Goodman grounded out to second
- Middle of the 6th (3 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Michael Toglia in right field
- Willie MacIver catching
- Grant Lavigne at first base
- Coco Montes at second base
- Zac Veen in left field
- D. De Los Santos: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, De Los Santos struck out swinging
- B. Kennedy: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Kennedy singled to right
- D. Fletcher: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Foul, Fletcher doubled to deep right, Kennedy to third
- W. Patino: Strike looking, Patino fouled out to second
- B. Alexander: Ball, Foul, Alexander flied out to deep center
- End of the 6th (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 1 Error)
- Ryan Hendrix pitching
- J. Carreras: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Carreras walked
- Seth Beer at first base
- M. Toglia: Strike swinging, Carreras to second on pitcher Hendrix throwing error, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Toglia struck out swinging
- C. Montes: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Montes homered to center, Carreras scored
- G. Lavigne: Strike looking, Lavigne flied out to deep center
- E. Montero: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Montero walked
- W. MacIver: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, MacIver popped out to third
- Middle of the 7th (2 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Blair Calvo relieved T.J. Zeuch
- S. Beer: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Beer singled to shallow left
- D. Canzone: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Canzone struck out swinging
- Ali Sanchez hit for Ryan Hendrix
- A. Sanchez: Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Sanchez lined out to center
- J. Centeno: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Centeno singled to left center, Beer to third
- D. De Los Santos: Ball, Strike looking, De Los Santos reached on an infield single to pitcher, Beer scored, Centeno to second
- ran for Deyvison De Los Santos
- B. Kennedy: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Kennedy reached on fielder's choice to shortstop
- End of the 7th (1 Run, 3 Hits, 1 Error)
- Dominic Canzone in right field
- at third base
- A.J. Vukovich in left field
- Mitchell Stumpo pitching
- Z. Veen: Veen homered to right
- B. Doyle: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Doyle walked
- Jonathan Morales hit for Hunter Goodman
- J. Morales: Ball, Foul, Ball, Morales popped out to catcher
- J. Carreras: Ball, Doyle stole second, Strike swinging, Carreras flied out to deep right, Doyle to third
- M. Toglia: Ball, Ball, Doyle scored on wild pitch, Ball, Ball, Toglia walked
- C. Montes: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Montes singled to left center, Toglia to second
- G. Lavigne: Strike swinging, Foul, Strike swinging, Lavigne struck out swinging
- Middle of the 8th (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 1 Error)
- Jonathan Morales at designated hitter
- Warming Bernabel at third base
- Elehuris Montero at first base
- Karl Kauffmann relieved Blair Calvo
- A. Vukovich: Vukovich safe at first on shortstop Carreras throwing error, Vukovich to second
- W. Patino: Patino grounded out to second, Vukovich to third
- B. Alexander: Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Alexander singled to shallow left, Vukovich scored
- S. Beer: Ball, Beer grounded into double play third to second to first, Alexander out at second
- End of the 8th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- relieved Mitchell Stumpo
- E. Montero: Montero singled to left
- W. MacIver: Ball, MacIver singled to right, Montero to second
- Z. Veen: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Veen struck out swinging
- B. Doyle: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, Doyle walked, Montero to third, MacIver to second
- J. Morales: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Morales walked, Montero scored, MacIver to third, Doyle to second
- relieved Mitchell Stumpo
- J. Carreras: Carreras lined into double play second to shortstop, Doyle out at second
- Middle of the 9th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Braxton Fulford catching
- Matt Koch relieved Karl Kauffmann
- D. Canzone: Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Canzone struck out swinging
- Ali Sanchez hit for Mitchell Stumpo
- A. Sanchez: Foul, Ball, Foul, Sanchez flied out to center
- J. Centeno: Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Centeno struck out swinging
- End of the 9th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)