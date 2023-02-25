Box Score
123456789RHE
COL1-0
22000322112151
ARI0-2
1001101105122
  • Salt River Fields at Talking StickScottsdale, AZ
  • W: N. Davis (1-0)L: R. Nelson (0-1)S: (0)
  • HR: COL - C. Montes (1), ARI - G. Perdomo (1), L. Gurriel (1)
COLRockies
ARIDiamondbacks
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
H. Castro 2B30220000.667.6671.6672.3337.0
B. Doyle CF111202001.0001.0002.0003.0009.0
K. Bryant DH21100001.500.500.5001.0002.0
b- H. Goodman PH-DH20000011.000.000.000.000-0.5
d- J. Morales PH-DH10010101.000.500.000.5002.0
R. McMahon 3B31110011.333.333.6671.0003.5
J. Carreras SS21000104.000.333.000.3332.0
C. Cron 1B20000012.000.000.000.000-0.5
M. Toglia 1B-RF20000121.000.333.000.3330.0
E. Diaz C20100100.500.667.5001.1672.0
C. Montes 2B212210001.0001.0002.5003.5008.0
S. Bouchard LF31110001.333.333.333.6673.0
G. Lavigne 1B20000012.000.000.000.000-0.5
W. Bernabel 3B00000000.000.000.000.0000.0
N. Jones RF20000012.000.000.000.000-0.5
E. Montero 3B-1B222001001.0001.0001.0002.0005.0
A. Trejo SS-2B21000112.000.333.000.3331.5
W. MacIver C20100001.500.500.5001.0001.0
B. Fulford C00000000.000.000.000.0000.0
C. Tucker CF21100000.500.500.5001.0004.0
Z. Veen RF-LF32221012.667.6672.0002.6679.5
HITTERSAB
H. Castro 2B3
B. Doyle CF1
K. Bryant DH2
b- H. Goodman PH-DH2
d- J. Morales PH-DH1
R. McMahon 3B3
J. Carreras SS2
C. Cron 1B2
M. Toglia 1B-RF2
E. Diaz C2
C. Montes 2B2
S. Bouchard LF3
G. Lavigne 1B2
W. Bernabel 3B0
N. Jones RF2
E. Montero 3B-1B2
A. Trejo SS-2B2
W. MacIver C2
B. Fulford C0
C. Tucker CF2
Z. Veen RF-LF3
  • b-grounded out for Bryant in the 5th
  • d-walked for Goodman in the 8th
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
K. Marte 2B21100100.500.6671.0001.6674.0
B. Alexander SS20110002.500.500.5001.0002.0
J. Rojas 3B30110013.333.333.6671.0002.5
S. Beer 1B21100001.500.500.5001.0002.0
K. Ginkel P0000-000.000.000.000.000-
L. Gurriel LF21111100.500.6672.0002.6677.0
D. Canzone LF-RF20000021.000.000.000.000-1.0
C. Walker 1B30100002.333.333.333.6671.0
R. Hendrix P0000-000.000.000.000.000-
b- A. Sanchez PH20000001.000.000.000.0000.0
M. Stumpo P0000-000.000.000.000.000-
C. Kelly C30000002.000.000.000.0000.0
J. Centeno C20100010.500.500.5001.0000.5
D. De Los Santos DH-3B40210011.500.500.5001.0004.5
G. Perdomo SS21111011.500.5002.0002.5005.5
B. Kennedy 2B20100002.500.500.5001.0001.0
D. Fletcher RF30100001.333.333.6671.0002.0
A. Vukovich LF11000000.000.000.000.0001.0
J. Barrosa CF00000100.0001.000.0001.0001.0
W. Patino PR-CF30000003.000.000.000.0000.0
HITTERSAB
K. Marte 2B2
B. Alexander SS2
J. Rojas 3B3
S. Beer 1B2
K. Ginkel P0
L. Gurriel LF2
D. Canzone LF-RF2
C. Walker 1B3
R. Hendrix P0
b- A. Sanchez PH2
M. Stumpo P0
C. Kelly C3
J. Centeno C2
D. De Los Santos DH-3B4
G. Perdomo SS2
B. Kennedy 2B2
D. Fletcher RF3
A. Vukovich LF1
J. Barrosa CF0
W. Patino PR-CF3
  • b-flied out for Stumpo in the 9th
BATTING
  • 2B - H. Castro, B. Doyle, R. McMahon, Z. Veen
  • 3B - H. Castro
  • HR - C. Montes, Z. Veen
  • RBI - H. Castro 2 (2), B. Doyle 2 (2), J. Morales, R. McMahon, C. Montes 2 (2), S. Bouchard, Z. Veen 2 (2)
  • 2-Out RBI - B. Doyle 2 (2), S. Bouchard, Z. Veen
  • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - H. Goodman, C. Cron, G. Lavigne, N. Jones
BATTING
  • 2B - K. Marte, J. Rojas, D. Fletcher
  • HR - L. Gurriel, G. Perdomo
  • RBI - B. Alexander, J. Rojas, L. Gurriel, D. De Los Santos, G. Perdomo
  • 2-Out RBI - D. De Los Santos
  • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - B. Alexander 2 (2), J. Rojas 2 (2), C. Kelly, B. Kennedy
BASERUNNING
  • SB - B. Doyle, C. Tucker
BASERUNNING
  • SB - D. De Los Santos
FIELDING
  • DP - 2 (Bernabel-Montes-Montero; Castro-Trejo-Cron)
  • E - J. Carreras
FIELDING
  • Outfield Assist - D. Fletcher
  • DP - 2 (Perdomo-Marte-Walker; Kennedy-Alexander)
  • E - R. Hendrix, D. De Los Santos
PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
N. Davis (W, 1-0)1.23113105.403.605.5
T. Blach (H, 1)1.11000100.000.753.5
F. Abad (H, 1)1.01110019.001.001.0
T. Zeuch (H, 1)2.03110114.501.502.5
B. Calvo1.03110109.003.00-0.5
K. Kauffmann1.01100000.001.002.0
M. Koch1.00000200.000.004.0
PITCHERSIP
N. Davis (W, 1-0)1.2
T. Blach (H, 1)1.1
F. Abad (H, 1)1.0
T. Zeuch (H, 1)2.0
B. Calvo1.0
K. Kauffmann1.0
M. Koch1.0
PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
R. Nelson (L, 0-1)1.044421036.006.00-11.5
A. Chafin1.01000100.001.002.5
J. Familia1.00000100.000.003.5
M. Castro1.00000300.000.004.5
K. Ginkel1.03300000.003.000.0
R. Hendrix1.012221118.003.00-1.5
M. Stumpo1.022221118.004.00-2.5
PITCHERSIP
R. Nelson (L, 0-1)1.0
A. Chafin1.0
J. Familia1.0
M. Castro1.0
K. Ginkel1.0
R. Hendrix1.0
M. Stumpo1.0
PITCHING
  • Pitches-Strikes - N. Davis 46-24, T. Blach 18-13, F. Abad 12-8, T. Zeuch 36-20, B. Calvo 29-17, K. Kauffmann 9-6, M. Koch 14-12
  • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - N. Davis 3-2, T. Blach 2-1, F. Abad 3-1, T. Zeuch 1-2, B. Calvo 3-1, K. Kauffmann 3-0, M. Koch 0-1
  • Batters Faced - N. Davis 10, T. Blach 5, F. Abad 4, T. Zeuch 9, B. Calvo 6, K. Kauffmann 4, M. Koch 3
PITCHING
  • Pitches-Strikes - R. Nelson 37-22, E. Yardley 14-8, A. Chafin 11-6, J. Familia 11-8, M. Castro 16-9, K. Ginkel 19-12, R. Hendrix 26-15, M. Stumpo 25-12
  • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - R. Nelson 2-1, E. Yardley 2-2, A. Chafin 1-0, J. Familia 1-1, K. Ginkel 4-2, R. Hendrix 0-2, M. Stumpo 0-2
  • Batters Faced - R. Nelson 9, E. Yardley 4, A. Chafin 3, J. Familia 3, M. Castro 3, K. Ginkel 7, R. Hendrix 6, M. Stumpo 7
  • 1ST INNING
    		McMahon doubled to deep center, Bryant scored, McMahon to third10
    		Bouchard reached on an infield single to shortstop, McMahon scored, Diaz to second20
    		Rojas doubled to shallow right, Marte scored21
  • 2ND INNING
    		Castro tripled to deep center, Tucker and Trejo scored41
  • 4TH INNING
    		Perdomo homered to left42
  • 5TH INNING
    		Gurriel homered to left43
  • 6TH INNING
    		Veen doubled to right, Bouchard scored, Montero to third53
    		Doyle doubled to shallow right, Veen and Montero scored73
  • 7TH INNING
    		Montes homered to center, Carreras scored93
    		De Los Santos reached on an infield single to pitcher, Beer scored, Centeno to second94
  • 8TH INNING
    		Veen homered to right104
    		Doyle scored on wild pitch114
    		Alexander singled to shallow left, Vukovich scored115
  • 9TH INNING
    		Morales walked, Montero scored, MacIver to third, Doyle to second125
  • 1ST INNING
    • R. Nelson Pitching:
    • H. Castro: Ball, Foul, Castro doubled to deep left
    • K. Bryant: Strike looking, Bryant reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Castro out at third
    • R. McMahon: McMahon doubled to deep center, Bryant scored, McMahon to third
    • C. Cron: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Cron struck out swinging
    • E. Diaz: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Diaz walked
    • S. Bouchard: Foul, Ball, Ball, Bouchard reached on an infield single to shortstop, McMahon scored, Diaz to second
    • N. Jones: Strike looking, Jones flied out to deep left
    • Middle of the 1st (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • N. Davis Pitching:
    • K. Marte: Ball, Ball, Foul, Marte doubled to left center
    • J. Rojas: Strike swinging, Ball, Rojas doubled to shallow right, Marte scored
    • L. Gurriel: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Gurriel walked
    • C. Walker: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Walker grounded into double play second to shortstop to first, Rojas to third, Gurriel out at second
    • C. Kelly: Ball, Kelly flied out to shallow shortstop
    • End of the 1st (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
  • 2ND INNING
    • R. Nelson Pitching:
    • A. Trejo: Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Trejo walked
    • C. Tucker: Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Tucker singled to center, Trejo to third
    • Eric Yardley relieved Ryne Nelson
    • H. Castro: Ball, Tucker stole second, Castro tripled to deep center, Tucker and Trejo scored
    • K. Bryant: Ball, Bryant singled to right, Castro out at home
    • R. McMahon: Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, McMahon grounded out to first, Bryant to second
    • C. Cron: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Cron grounded out to shortstop
    • Middle of the 2nd (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • N. Davis Pitching:
    • D. De Los Santos: De Los Santos singled to shallow center
    • G. Perdomo: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Perdomo struck out looking, De Los Santos stole second
    • D. Fletcher: Foul, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Strike swinging, Foul, Fletcher grounded out to pitcher
    • J. Barrosa: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Barrosa walked
    • K. Marte: Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Marte walked, De Los Santos to third, Barrosa to second
    • Ty Blach relieved Noah Davis
    • Wilderd Patino ran for Jorge Barrosa
    • J. Rojas: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul tip, Rojas struck out on foul tip
    • End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
  • 3RD INNING
    • Wilderd Patino in center field
    • Andrew Chafin relieved Eric Yardley
    • E. Diaz: Ball, Strike swinging, Diaz singled to left center
    • S. Bouchard: Ball, Ball, Bouchard grounded into double play shortstop to second to first, Diaz out at second
    • N. Jones: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Jones struck out swinging
    • Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
    • T. Blach Pitching:
    • L. Gurriel: Foul, Gurriel grounded out to first
    • C. Walker: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Walker singled to left
    • C. Kelly: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Kelly flied out to deep right
    • D. De Los Santos: De Los Santos grounded out to first
    • End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
  • 4TH INNING
    • Jeurys Familia relieved Andrew Chafin
    • A. Trejo: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Trejo struck out looking
    • C. Tucker: Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Tucker flied out to deep left
    • H. Castro: Strike looking, Castro grounded out to first
    • Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • Michael Toglia at first base
    • Fernando Abad relieved Ty Blach
    • G. Perdomo: Ball, Perdomo homered to left
    • D. Fletcher: Strike looking, Ball, Fletcher grounded out to first
    • W. Patino: Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Ball, Patino grounded out to third
    • K. Marte: Ball, Marte grounded out to second
    • End of the 4th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
  • 5TH INNING
    • Miguel Castro relieved Jeurys Familia
    • Hunter Goodman hit for Kris Bryant
    • H. Goodman: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Goodman struck out swinging
    • R. McMahon: Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, McMahon struck out swinging
    • M. Toglia: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Toglia struck out swinging
    • Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • Hunter Goodman at designated hitter
    • Elehuris Montero at third base
    • Zac Veen in right field
    • Julio Carreras at shortstop
    • Brenton Doyle in center field
    • T.J. Zeuch relieved Fernando Abad
    • J. Rojas: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Rojas grounded out to second
    • Alan Trejo at second base
    • L. Gurriel: Ball, Ball, Gurriel homered to left
    • C. Walker: Strike looking, Strike looking, Walker lined out to center
    • C. Kelly: Ball, Kelly popped out to catcher
    • End of the 5th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
  • 6TH INNING
    • Buddy Kennedy at second base
    • Dominic Canzone in left field
    • Seth Beer at first base
    • Juan Centeno catching
    • Deyvison De Los Santos at third base
    • Blaze Alexander at shortstop
    • Kevin Ginkel pitching
    • E. Diaz: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Diaz grounded out to second
    • S. Bouchard: Ball, Bouchard safe at first on 3rd baseman De Los Santos fielding error
    • E. Montero: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Montero reached on an infield single to shortstop, Bouchard to second
    • A. Trejo: Trejo flied out to right, Bouchard to third
    • Z. Veen: Ball, Veen doubled to right, Bouchard scored, Montero to third
    • B. Doyle: Strike swinging, Ball, Doyle doubled to shallow right, Veen and Montero scored
    • H. Goodman: Goodman grounded out to second
    • Middle of the 6th (3 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • Michael Toglia in right field
    • Willie MacIver catching
    • Grant Lavigne at first base
    • Coco Montes at second base
    • Zac Veen in left field
    • D. De Los Santos: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, De Los Santos struck out swinging
    • B. Kennedy: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Kennedy singled to right
    • D. Fletcher: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Foul, Fletcher doubled to deep right, Kennedy to third
    • W. Patino: Strike looking, Patino fouled out to second
    • B. Alexander: Ball, Foul, Alexander flied out to deep center
    • End of the 6th (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 1 Error)
  • 7TH INNING
    • Ryan Hendrix pitching
    • J. Carreras: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Carreras walked
    • Seth Beer at first base
    • M. Toglia: Strike swinging, Carreras to second on pitcher Hendrix throwing error, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Toglia struck out swinging
    • C. Montes: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Montes homered to center, Carreras scored
    • G. Lavigne: Strike looking, Lavigne flied out to deep center
    • E. Montero: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Montero walked
    • W. MacIver: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, MacIver popped out to third
    • Middle of the 7th (2 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
    • Blair Calvo relieved T.J. Zeuch
    • S. Beer: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Beer singled to shallow left
    • D. Canzone: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Canzone struck out swinging
    • Ali Sanchez hit for Ryan Hendrix
    • A. Sanchez: Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Sanchez lined out to center
    • J. Centeno: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Centeno singled to left center, Beer to third
    • D. De Los Santos: Ball, Strike looking, De Los Santos reached on an infield single to pitcher, Beer scored, Centeno to second
    • ran for Deyvison De Los Santos
    • B. Kennedy: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Kennedy reached on fielder's choice to shortstop
    • End of the 7th (1 Run, 3 Hits, 1 Error)
  • 8TH INNING
    • Dominic Canzone in right field
    • at third base
    • A.J. Vukovich in left field
    • Mitchell Stumpo pitching
    • Z. Veen: Veen homered to right
    • B. Doyle: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Doyle walked
    • Jonathan Morales hit for Hunter Goodman
    • J. Morales: Ball, Foul, Ball, Morales popped out to catcher
    • J. Carreras: Ball, Doyle stole second, Strike swinging, Carreras flied out to deep right, Doyle to third
    • M. Toglia: Ball, Ball, Doyle scored on wild pitch, Ball, Ball, Toglia walked
    • C. Montes: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Montes singled to left center, Toglia to second
    • G. Lavigne: Strike swinging, Foul, Strike swinging, Lavigne struck out swinging
    • Middle of the 8th (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 1 Error)
    • Jonathan Morales at designated hitter
    • Warming Bernabel at third base
    • Elehuris Montero at first base
    • Karl Kauffmann relieved Blair Calvo
    • A. Vukovich: Vukovich safe at first on shortstop Carreras throwing error, Vukovich to second
    • W. Patino: Patino grounded out to second, Vukovich to third
    • B. Alexander: Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Alexander singled to shallow left, Vukovich scored
    • S. Beer: Ball, Beer grounded into double play third to second to first, Alexander out at second
    • End of the 8th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
  • 9TH INNING
    • relieved Mitchell Stumpo
    • E. Montero: Montero singled to left
    • W. MacIver: Ball, MacIver singled to right, Montero to second
    • Z. Veen: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Veen struck out swinging
    • B. Doyle: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, Doyle walked, Montero to third, MacIver to second
    • J. Morales: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Morales walked, Montero scored, MacIver to third, Doyle to second
    • relieved Mitchell Stumpo
    • J. Carreras: Carreras lined into double play second to shortstop, Doyle out at second
    • Middle of the 9th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • Braxton Fulford catching
    • Matt Koch relieved Karl Kauffmann
    • D. Canzone: Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Canzone struck out swinging
    • Ali Sanchez hit for Mitchell Stumpo
    • A. Sanchez: Foul, Ball, Foul, Sanchez flied out to center
    • J. Centeno: Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Centeno struck out swinging
    • End of the 9th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)