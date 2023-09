Julio Teheran Hip 09-04-2023 Expected to be out until at least Sep 5

Justin Wilson Lat 01-31-2024 Out for the season

Darin Ruf Kneecap 09-10-2023 Expected to be out until at least Sep 11

Adrian Houser Elbow 09-11-2023 Expected to be out until at least Sep 12

Jesse Winker Back 09-01-2023 Expected to be out until at least Sep 2

Blake Perkins Oblique 09-07-2023 Expected to be out until at least Sep 8

Jean-Carlos Mejia Shoulder 09-10-2023 Expected to be out until at least Sep 11

Aaron Ashby Shoulder 09-17-2023 Expected to be out until at least Sep 18