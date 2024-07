Starling Marte Knee 08-01-2024 Expected to be out until at least Aug 2

Brooks Raley Elbow 07-31-2025 Out for the season

Sean Reid-Foley Shoulder 07-28-2024 Expected to be out until at least Jul 29

Drew Smith Elbow 08-31-2025 Out for the season

Reed Garrett Elbow 08-01-2024 Expected to be out until at least Aug 2

Ronny Mauricio Knee 08-31-2024 Expected to be out until at least Sep 1

Kodai Senga Shoulder 07-25-2024 Expected to be out until at least Jul 26