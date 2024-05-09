Tigers look to ride hot offense in rematch vs. struggling Angels

The Detroit Tigers opened the season with five straight victories.

They have matched that streak over the past five days.

Detroit will look for its sixth straight victory in the middle contest of a three-game series against the visiting Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night.

The Tigers relied on the long ball in their latest win, a rain-delayed 6-2 triumph on Tuesday. Kerry Carpenter, Jake Rogers and Riley Greene all hit homers measured at more than 420 feet. Rogers and Greene deposited their homers over the center-field wall.

"With Jake and Riley going to where they went, everybody that's been at this ballpark knows that's not a normal place to go if you're seeking a homer," Detroit manager A.J. Hinch said. "Both of those guys crushed those balls."

Detroit moved one game above .500 with the victory. The team's chances of capturing a wild-card spot are remote, but the players haven't given up hope.

"It's awesome," Greene said of the team's turnaround. "We know where we're at as a team (in the race), but it's not going to change a thing. We're going to go out and try to win every game we can."

The winning streak has been fueled by a revived offense. The Tigers have 39 runs in those five games, benefiting from facing two of the weakest teams in the majors.

Detroit opened a six-game homestand Tuesday after sweeping a four-game series against the woeful Chicago White Sox.

Right-hander Griffin Canning will start on Wednesday for the Angels, who have lost six straight games and nine of their past 10.

Canning (4-11, 5.18 ERA) is coming off his best outing of the season. He threw six shutout innings against Toronto on Thursday, limiting the Blue Jays to two hits with no walks while striking out six in the Angels' 5-3 loss.

Canning came into the game in the third inning, his first relief appearance of the season. He entered with a 7.38 ERA in the first and second innings.

"I don't know what it is," Canning said. "Just keep working and keep trying to figure some stuff out and get people out."

Canning had given up 11 runs on 16 hits in 11 1/3 innings to Atlanta and Washington in his previous two starts.

"He really looked sharp out there from the first inning he came in, which was the third," Angels manager Ron Washington said. "Hopefully, he worked some things out and we'll see where it goes from here."

Canning has made five career starts against the Tigers, going 2-1 with a 3.81 ERA. He had a no-decision against them on June 29, when he allowed five runs (four earned) and six hits in six innings.

He'll seek his first road win this season -- he's 0-8 with a 5.23 ERA in 12 appearances away from home.

The Tigers will turn to right-hander Mason Englert to start Wednesday's game. Englert, who has made one start in his 42 career appearances, has yet to face the Angels in his career.

The Angels' skid mainly has been a product of an offensive slump. They have 12 runs in those six games. Los Angeles has scored three runs or less in 12 of its last 14 contests.

