2018 College World Series schedule: Start times, matchups for final field in Omaha

The road is Omaha is complete, now it's time for the College World Series

The regionals and super regionals are in the books. The road to Omaha is now complete and the remaining eight teams are now in Omaha to compete for a national championship. The 2018 NCAA baseball College World Series begins Saturday in TD Ameritrade Park. 

The eight teams: Oregon State, North Carolina, Mississippi State, Washington, Arkansas, Texas, Florida, Texas Tech

The format is two four-team, double-elimination brackets. The first four and last four teams listed above comprise the two brackets, respectively.

Schedule

Saturday, June 16

  • Game 1: Oregon State vs. North Carolina, 3 p.m. ET
  • Game 2: Mississippi State vs. Washington, 8 p.m. ET

Sunday, June 17

  • Game 3: Arkansas vs. Texas, 2 p.m. ET
  • Game 4: Florida vs. Texas Tech, 7 p.m. ET

Monday, June 18

  • Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 2 p.m. ET
  • Game 6: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, June 19

  • Game 7: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 2 p.m. ET
  • Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, June 20

  • Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 loser, 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, June 21

  • Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 8 p.m. ET

Friday, June 22

  • Game 11: Game 6 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 3 p.m. ET
  • Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 23

  • Game 13 (if necessary): Game 11 winner vs. Game 11 loser, 3 p.m. ET
  • Game 14 (if necessary): Game 12 winner vs. Game 12 loser, 8 p.m. ET

Monday, June 25

  • College World Series finals, Game 1. 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, June 26

  • College World Series finals, Game 2. 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, June 27

  • College World Series finals, Game 3 (if necessary). 7 p.m. ET

You can find more details about the College World Series matchups here.

CBS Sports Writer

Matt Snyder has been a baseball writer with CBS Sports since 2011. A member of the BBWAA, he's now covered every World Series since 2010. The former Indiana University baseball player now lives on the... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories
    24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
    FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES