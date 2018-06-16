2018 College World Series schedule: Start times, matchups for final field in Omaha

The regionals and super regionals are in the books. The road to Omaha is now complete and the remaining eight teams are now in Omaha to compete for a national championship. The 2018 NCAA baseball College World Series begins Saturday in TD Ameritrade Park.

The eight teams: Oregon State, North Carolina, Mississippi State, Washington, Arkansas, Texas, Florida, Texas Tech

The format is two four-team, double-elimination brackets. The first four and last four teams listed above comprise the two brackets, respectively.

Schedule

Saturday, June 16

Game 1: Oregon State vs. North Carolina, 3 p.m. ET

Game 2: Mississippi State vs. Washington, 8 p.m. ET

Sunday, June 17

Game 3: Arkansas vs. Texas, 2 p.m. ET

Game 4: Florida vs. Texas Tech, 7 p.m. ET

Monday, June 18

Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 2 p.m. ET

Game 6: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, June 19

Game 7: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 2 p.m. ET

Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, June 20

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 loser, 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, June 21

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 8 p.m. ET

Friday, June 22

Game 11: Game 6 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 3 p.m. ET

Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 23

Game 13 (if necessary): Game 11 winner vs. Game 11 loser, 3 p.m. ET

Game 14 (if necessary): Game 12 winner vs. Game 12 loser, 8 p.m. ET

Monday, June 25

College World Series finals, Game 1. 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, June 26

College World Series finals, Game 2. 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, June 27

College World Series finals, Game 3 (if necessary). 7 p.m. ET

You can find more details about the College World Series matchups here.