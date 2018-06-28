2018 College World Series: Oregon State forces Game 3 after Arkansas can't catch pop foul for final out
A brutal sequence of events for the Razorbacks leads to the Beavers storming back in the ninth inning
There will be a decisive Game 3 in the 2018 College World Series.
Wednesday night Oregon State scored three runs in the ninth inning to erase a 3-2 deficit against Arkansas. The Beavers went on to win the game 5-3 (box score). Game 3 will be played Thursday night.
Oregon State's three-run ninth inning rally was made possible by a brutal defensive miscue. With the tying run at third and two outs, shortstop Cadyn Grenier hit a foul pop-up behind first base that sure looked like the final out of the game. Final out of the series! Instead, it dropped in and the at-bat continued.
Oy vey. That's it. That's the championship clinching out right there. Three Arkansas defenders converged and none of them were able to make the catcher. Brutal. Grenier had new life.
You know what happened next, right? Of course you do. Grenier came through with the game-tying single.
The damage did not stop there. The next batter, outfielder and Twins 2018 first round pick Trevor Larnach, launched a go-ahead two-run home run to right field. Look at this:
Arkansas went from having the title clinching foul pop-up in the air waiting to be caught to trailing by two runs in the blink of an eye. A crushing defeat, that is.
Oregon State was able to pitch around a leadoff single in the bottom of the ninth to win the game and force Game 3 on Thursday. Here is the College World Series schedule.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
CWS finals: Oregon State wins Game 2
The Razorbacks nearly won two straight games to take home the national title before disaster...
-
Roundup: Astros win on Bregman walk-off
Keep it right here for all of Wednesday's MLB action
-
Bradley once soiled himself in bullpen
The Diamondbacks reliever had an accident before shutting down the opposition
-
Jayson Werth retires from baseball
Werth was an All-Star in Philadelphia and signed a massive deal with the Nationals after the...
-
Tigers fire Bosio for insensitive remark
Bosio failed to last half the season as the Tigers pitching coach
-
Phillies rotation led by young arms
Aaron Nola, Zach Eflin, and Nick Pivetta have each improved this year