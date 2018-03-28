2018 MLB Opening Day: Watch Pirates vs. Tigers online, live stream info, odds, TV channel, starting pitchers

Major League Baseball's regular season is here.

The 2018 campaign will begin on Thursday, March 29. From there, the 30 teams will make the six-month trek with an eye on reaching the postseason. Of course, not every team has realistic playoff aspirations. But that's the beauty of Opening Day: everyone can pretend otherwise.

It's opening day, so there will be plenty of people from the Detroit and Pittsburgh areas watching this game, but the scope won't go much further than that. The Tigers tied for the worst record in baseball last season at 64-98 and are still in the midst of a rebuild. The Pirates traded away Andrew McCutchen and Gerrit Cole this past offseason and look to be going through at least a reshaping period, if not a full rebuild.

Still, there are plenty of good players here. You've got Miguel Cabrera looking for a bounce back season for the Tigers while the Pirates have Starling Marte looking for a bounce back of his own. There are exciting players, such as the Pirates' Josh Harrison and the Tigers' excellent defender Jose Iglesias. Plus, this is one of the first games on the first day for real baseball. Can't hurt to tune in.

Here's how you can catch the Pittsburgh Pirates and Detroit Tigers game that will kick off the new season for each team.