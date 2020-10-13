Already down 0-1 to the Atlanta Braves in the National League Championship Series, the Los Angeles Dodgers faced another setback before Tuesday's Game 2 even started. Starter Clayton Kershaw (back spasms) was scratched, and Los Angeles is expected to send 26-year old Tony Gonsolin to the hill in his place. The Braves will start rookie Ian Anderson, who has been phenomenal in the 2020 MLB Playoffs. He's yet to give up a run and has struck out 17 in 11.2 innings of work.

First pitch from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Tex., is set for 6:05 p.m. ET. William Hill lists Los Angeles as the -135 favorite on the money line in the Dodgers vs. Braves odds, down from opening at -157 since the Kershaw news broke. The over-under for total runs has risen from 7.5 to 8.

Braves vs. Dodgers money line: Dodgers -135, Braves +115

Braves vs. Dodgers over-under: 8 runs

Braves vs. Dodgers spread: Dodgers -1.5

ATL: The Braves have won six straight games

LAD: The Dodgers are 9-1 in their last 10 games

Why you should back the Braves

Anderson has been stellar for Atlanta in his most recent outings. The 22-year-old finished the regular season with a 1.95 ERA in six starts and, in the playoffs, Anderson has pitched 11.2 innings without allowing a single run. On the whole, the Braves have been the best run prevention team in the playoffs, and Atlanta remains unblemished in the postseason.

Offensively, the Braves are dynamic, with the No. 1 on-base percentage (.349) and the No. 2 mark in both home runs (103) and runs scored (349) during the regular season. Atlanta also tied Los Angeles for the league lead in slugging percentage (.483) with the top mark in doubles (130). The Braves can't match the depth of the Dodgers but, at the top, Atlanta is led by a trio of stars in Ronald Acuna, Freddie Freeman and Marcell Ozuna, any of whom are capable of big-time damage.

Why you should back the Dodgers

Losing the veteran presence of Kershaw is certainly a blow, but Los Angeles has a very capable replacement in Gonsolin. The righty has a 2.60 career ERA and a WHIP of 0.92. He also won two of his last three starts in the regular season.

The switch from the lefty Kershaw to a right-hander could work in L.A.'s favor from a matchup standpoint. Atlanta is hitting .353 in the postseason against lefties, but just .219 against righties. Atlanta's lineup also took a hit with the news on Tuesday that outfielder Adam Duvall (oblique), who hit 16 home runs this season, won't be able to return in the postseason.

How to make Dodgers vs. Braves picks

