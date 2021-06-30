A second consecutive national championship appeared to be a sure thing for Vanderbilt after it posted an 8-2 victory in the opener of the 2021 College World Series final despite registering only five hits. But its offense was even less effective in Game 2, producing just four hits, and the pitching was atrocious as it suffered a 13-2 loss. The Commodores (49-17) have one last chance to repeat when they meet Mississippi State (49-18) on Wednesday in the deciding game of the best-of-three series.

Vanderbilt, which also captured the crown in 2014, is looking to become the first team to win back-to-back titles since South Carolina accomplished the feat in 2010 and 2011, while Mississippi State is seeking the first national championship in school history. First pitch at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb. is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Vanderbilt is the -125 favorite (risk $125 to win $100) on the money line in the latest 2021 College World Series odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for runs scored is 7.5.

Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi State money line: Vanderbilt -125, Mississippi State +105

Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi State run-line: Vanderbilt -1.5

Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi State over-under: 7.5 runs

VAN: The Commodores have reached four of the last seven CWS finals

MSU: 3B Kamren James has reached safely in 13 consecutive games



Why you should back Vanderbilt

The Commodores received a strong performance from right-hander Jack Leiter in Game 1 and are expecting a similar effort from co-ace Kumar Rocker on Wednesday. The 21-year-old senior is no stranger to the big stage, as he was named the College World Series Most Outstanding Player during Vanderbilt's championship run in 2019. Rocker came up huge after the Commodores lost Game 1 of the final against Michigan, allowing one run and three hits while recording 11 strikeouts over 6 1/3 innings en route to victory.

Rocker's first start in the 2021 CWS was less than stellar as he yielded five runs in 5 2/3 frames against Arizona but escaped with a no-decision. Rocker bounced back in a big way on Friday, notching the win after limiting North Carolina State to one run and five hits while fanning 11 over six innings. Rocker was dominant when he faced the Bulldogs on Apr. 23 as he permitted two runs - one earned - and three hits with eight strikeouts in a complete-game victory.

Why you should back Mississippi State

The Bulldogs struggled at the plate in Game 1, but their bats were on fire Tuesday as they pounded out 14 hits in the Game 2 rout. One of four players to come up with a multi-hit performance, Lane Forsythe was 3-for-5 and drove in two runs while scoring another. The freshman shortstop went 0-for-2 in the series opener and entered Tuesday with just one hit in 11 at-bats over his first five games of the 2021 College World Series.

Scotty Dubrule registered four RBIs in Game 2, giving him a team-high seven for the tournament, and Logan Tanner has driven in a run in four consecutive contests. Mississippi State's bullpen performed well over the first two games of the final, allowing just three runs and five hits with 14 strikeouts in 12 1/3 innings. And top reliever Landon Sims, who has given up one run and three hits while fanning 11 batters over seven frames in the tournament, has yet to be used in this series.

