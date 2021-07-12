Major League Baseball kicked off its 2021 Draft on Sunday night in Denver. The Pittsburgh Pirates took Louisville catcher Henry Davis with the first pick, and Vanderbilt righty Jack Leiter went No. 2 overall to the Rangers. In total, 36 picks were made on Sunday night. Here are our takeaways from the first round.

The 2021 MLB Draft still has many picks to go, however. This year's draft covers 20 rounds (up from a five-round draft last year, but still only half of the 40-round process the league used to use). Rounds 2-10 are set for Monday, and Rounds 11-20 will be held on Tuesday.

Here's the info for Day 2 and 3 of the 2021 MLB Draft:

Monday, July 12: Rounds 2-10 & Competitive Balance Round B

Time: 1 p.m. ET | Live stream: MLB.com

Tuesday, July 12: Rounds 11-20

Time: 12 p.m. ET | Live stream: MLB.com

You can follow along with Day 2 picks in our MLB Draft Tracker.

MLB is holding the draft at the Bellco Theater in Denver in conjunction with this year's All-Star Game. The Futures Game kicked off All-Star festivities on Sunday, and the Home Run Derby is set for Monday night at Coors Field. The 2021 Midsummer Classic will wrap things up on Tuesday night.