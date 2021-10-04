world-series-general.png
The MLB regular season is over and the 10-team playoff field is set. The Yankees and Red Sox were the last teams to clinch spots in 2021, and the AL East rivals will meet in Tuesday's AL Wild Card Game at Fenway Park in Boston to kick off the 2021 postseason. The Dodgers, despite 106 wins, will have to face the Cardinals in the NL Wild Card Game on Wednesday. The Rays, Astros, White Sox, Giants, Brewers and Braves round out the playoff field.

MLB used a 16-team postseason format during the pandemic-shortened 60-game season a year ago. This season they're going back to the usual 10-team format, which means the return of the winner-take-all Wild Card Game. As a reminder, the three division winners in each league advance directly to the League Division Series. The non-division winners with the two best records meet in the Wild Card Game, with the winner advancing to face the team with the league's best record in the LDS. The LDS is a best-of-five, then the League Championship Series and World Series are both best-of-sevens.

Below is the complete 2021 MLB postseason schedule.

Wild Card Games (single elimination)

DateMatchupStart time (ET)TV

Tues., Oct 5

Yankees at Red Sox (AL)

8:08 p.m.

ESPN

Weds., Oct 6

Cardinals at Dodgers (NL)

8:10 p.m.

TBS

League Division Series (best-of-five)

DateSeries/GameMatchupStart time (ET)TV

Thurs., Oct. 7

ALDS A Game 1

TBD

TBA

FS1 or MLBN

ALDS B Game 1

TBD

TBA

FS1 or MLBN

Fri., Oct. 8

ALDS A Game 2

TBD

TBA

FS1 or MLBN

ALDS B Game 2

TBD

TBA

FS1 or MLBN

NLDS A Game 1

TBD

TBA

TBS

NLDS B Game 1

TBD

TBA

TBS

Sat., Oct. 9

NLDS A Game 2

TBD

TBA

TBS

NLDS B Game 2

TBD

TBA

TBS

Sun., Oct. 10

ALDS A Game 3

TBD

TBA

FS1 or MLB

ALDS B Game 3

TBD

TBA

FS1 or MLB

Mon., Oct. 11

ALDS A Game 4 (if nec.)

TBD

TBA

FS1 or MLBN

ALDS B Game 4 (if nec.)

TBD

TBA

FS1 or MLBN

NLDS A Game 3

TBD

TBA

TBS

NLDS B Game 3

TBD

TBA

TBS

Tues., Oct. 12

NLDS A Game 4 (if nec.)

TBD

TBA

TBS

NLDS B Game 4 (if nec.)

TBD

TBA

TBS

Weds., Oct. 13

ALDS A Game 5 (if nec.)

TBD

TBA

FS1

ALDS B Game 5 (if nec.)

TBD

TBA

FS1

Thurs., Oct 14

NLDS A Game 5 (if nec.)

TBD

TBA

TBS

NLDS B Game 5 (if nec.)

TBD

TBA

TBS

League Championship Series (best-of-seven)

DateSeries/GameMatchupStart time (ET)TV

Fri., Oct. 15

ALCS Game 1

TBD

TBA

Fox

Sat., Oct. 16

ALCS Game 2

TBD

TBA

Fox or FS1

NLCS Game 1

TBD

TBA

TBS

Sun., Oct. 17

NLCS Game 2

TBD

TBA

TBS

Mon., Oct. 18

ALCS Game 3

TBD

TBA

FS1

Tues., Oct. 19

ALCS Game 4

TBD

TBA

FS1

NLCS Game 3

TBD

TBA

TBS

Weds., Oct. 20

ALCS Game 5 (if nec.)

TBD

TBA

FS1

NLCS Game 4

TBD

TBA

TBS

Thurs., Oct. 21

NLCS Game 5 (if nec.)

TBD

TBA

TBS

Fri., Oct. 22

ALCS Game 6 (if nec.)

TBD

TBA

TBS

Sat., Oct. 23

ALCS Game 7 (if nec.)

TBD

TBA

Fox or FS1

NLCS Game 6 (if nec.)

TBD

TBA

TBS

Sun., Oct. 24

NLCS Game 7 (if nec.)

TBD

TBA

TBS

World Series (best-of-seven)

DateGameMatchupStart time (ET)TV

Tues., Oct. 26

Game 1

TBD

TBA

Fox

Weds., Oct. 27

Game 2

TBD

TBA

Fox

Fri., Oct. 29

Game 3

TBD

TBA

Fox

Sat., Oct. 30

Game 4

TBD

TBA

Fox

Sun., Oct. 31

Game 5 (if nec.)

TBD

TBA

Fox

Tues., Nov. 2

Game 6 (if nec.)

TBD

TBA

Fox

Weds., Nov. 3

Game 7 (if nec.)

TBD

TBA

Fox

