The MLB regular season is over and the 10-team playoff field is set. The Yankees and Red Sox were the last teams to clinch spots in 2021, and the AL East rivals will meet in Tuesday's AL Wild Card Game at Fenway Park in Boston to kick off the 2021 postseason. The Dodgers, despite 106 wins, will have to face the Cardinals in the NL Wild Card Game on Wednesday. The Rays, Astros, White Sox, Giants, Brewers and Braves round out the playoff field.

MLB used a 16-team postseason format during the pandemic-shortened 60-game season a year ago. This season they're going back to the usual 10-team format, which means the return of the winner-take-all Wild Card Game. As a reminder, the three division winners in each league advance directly to the League Division Series. The non-division winners with the two best records meet in the Wild Card Game, with the winner advancing to face the team with the league's best record in the LDS. The LDS is a best-of-five, then the League Championship Series and World Series are both best-of-sevens.

Below is the complete 2021 MLB postseason schedule.

Wild Card Games (single elimination)

Date Matchup Start time (ET) TV Tues., Oct 5 Yankees at Red Sox (AL) 8:08 p.m. ESPN Weds., Oct 6 Cardinals at Dodgers (NL) 8:10 p.m. TBS

League Division Series (best-of-five)

Date Series/Game Matchup Start time (ET) TV Thurs., Oct. 7 ALDS A Game 1 TBD TBA FS1 or MLBN ALDS B Game 1 TBD TBA FS1 or MLBN Fri., Oct. 8 ALDS A Game 2 TBD TBA FS1 or MLBN ALDS B Game 2 TBD TBA FS1 or MLBN NLDS A Game 1 TBD TBA TBS NLDS B Game 1 TBD TBA TBS Sat., Oct. 9 NLDS A Game 2 TBD TBA TBS NLDS B Game 2 TBD TBA TBS Sun., Oct. 10 ALDS A Game 3 TBD TBA FS1 or MLB ALDS B Game 3 TBD TBA FS1 or MLB Mon., Oct. 11 ALDS A Game 4 (if nec.) TBD TBA FS1 or MLBN ALDS B Game 4 (if nec.) TBD TBA FS1 or MLBN NLDS A Game 3 TBD TBA TBS NLDS B Game 3 TBD TBA TBS Tues., Oct. 12 NLDS A Game 4 (if nec.) TBD TBA TBS NLDS B Game 4 (if nec.) TBD TBA TBS Weds., Oct. 13 ALDS A Game 5 (if nec.) TBD TBA FS1 ALDS B Game 5 (if nec.) TBD TBA FS1 Thurs., Oct 14 NLDS A Game 5 (if nec.) TBD TBA TBS NLDS B Game 5 (if nec.) TBD TBA TBS

Former Marlins president David Samson discussed the biggest surprises and disappointments from the 2021 regular season on Monday's Nothing Personal with David Samson. Listen below:

League Championship Series (best-of-seven)

Date Series/Game Matchup Start time (ET) TV Fri., Oct. 15 ALCS Game 1 TBD TBA Fox Sat., Oct. 16 ALCS Game 2 TBD TBA Fox or FS1 NLCS Game 1 TBD TBA TBS Sun., Oct. 17 NLCS Game 2 TBD TBA TBS Mon., Oct. 18 ALCS Game 3 TBD TBA FS1 Tues., Oct. 19 ALCS Game 4 TBD TBA FS1 NLCS Game 3 TBD TBA TBS Weds., Oct. 20 ALCS Game 5 (if nec.) TBD TBA FS1 NLCS Game 4 TBD TBA TBS Thurs., Oct. 21 NLCS Game 5 (if nec.) TBD TBA TBS Fri., Oct. 22 ALCS Game 6 (if nec.) TBD TBA TBS Sat., Oct. 23 ALCS Game 7 (if nec.) TBD TBA Fox or FS1 NLCS Game 6 (if nec.) TBD TBA TBS Sun., Oct. 24 NLCS Game 7 (if nec.) TBD TBA TBS

World Series (best-of-seven)

Date Game Matchup Start time (ET) TV Tues., Oct. 26 Game 1 TBD TBA Fox Weds., Oct. 27 Game 2 TBD TBA Fox Fri., Oct. 29 Game 3 TBD TBA Fox Sat., Oct. 30 Game 4 TBD TBA Fox Sun., Oct. 31 Game 5 (if nec.) TBD TBA Fox Tues., Nov. 2 Game 6 (if nec.) TBD TBA Fox Weds., Nov. 3 Game 7 (if nec.) TBD TBA Fox

2021 MLB postseason gear now available

The 2021 MLB Playoffs start Oct. 5 and 6 with the AL and NL Wild Card games. In celebration, 2021 MLB postseason gear is now available for select teams. Shop hoodies, shirts, and more here.



We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.