The MLB regular season is over and the 10-team playoff field is set. The Yankees and Red Sox were the last teams to clinch spots in 2021, and the AL East rivals will meet in Tuesday's AL Wild Card Game at Fenway Park in Boston to kick off the 2021 postseason. The Dodgers, despite 106 wins, will have to face the Cardinals in the NL Wild Card Game on Wednesday. The Rays, Astros, White Sox, Giants, Brewers and Braves round out the playoff field.
MLB used a 16-team postseason format during the pandemic-shortened 60-game season a year ago. This season they're going back to the usual 10-team format, which means the return of the winner-take-all Wild Card Game. As a reminder, the three division winners in each league advance directly to the League Division Series. The non-division winners with the two best records meet in the Wild Card Game, with the winner advancing to face the team with the league's best record in the LDS. The LDS is a best-of-five, then the League Championship Series and World Series are both best-of-sevens.
Below is the complete 2021 MLB postseason schedule.
Wild Card Games (single elimination)
|Date
|Matchup
|Start time (ET)
|TV
Tues., Oct 5
Yankees at Red Sox (AL)
8:08 p.m.
ESPN
Weds., Oct 6
Cardinals at Dodgers (NL)
8:10 p.m.
TBS
League Division Series (best-of-five)
|Date
|Series/Game
|Matchup
|Start time (ET)
|TV
Thurs., Oct. 7
ALDS A Game 1
TBD
TBA
FS1 or MLBN
ALDS B Game 1
TBD
TBA
FS1 or MLBN
Fri., Oct. 8
ALDS A Game 2
TBD
TBA
FS1 or MLBN
ALDS B Game 2
TBD
TBA
FS1 or MLBN
NLDS A Game 1
TBD
TBA
TBS
NLDS B Game 1
TBD
TBA
TBS
Sat., Oct. 9
NLDS A Game 2
TBD
TBA
TBS
NLDS B Game 2
TBD
TBA
TBS
Sun., Oct. 10
ALDS A Game 3
TBD
TBA
FS1 or MLB
ALDS B Game 3
TBD
TBA
FS1 or MLB
Mon., Oct. 11
ALDS A Game 4 (if nec.)
TBD
TBA
FS1 or MLBN
ALDS B Game 4 (if nec.)
TBD
TBA
FS1 or MLBN
NLDS A Game 3
TBD
TBA
TBS
NLDS B Game 3
TBD
TBA
TBS
Tues., Oct. 12
NLDS A Game 4 (if nec.)
TBD
TBA
TBS
NLDS B Game 4 (if nec.)
TBD
TBA
TBS
Weds., Oct. 13
ALDS A Game 5 (if nec.)
TBD
TBA
FS1
ALDS B Game 5 (if nec.)
TBD
TBA
FS1
Thurs., Oct 14
NLDS A Game 5 (if nec.)
TBD
TBA
TBS
NLDS B Game 5 (if nec.)
TBD
TBA
TBS
Former Marlins president David Samson discussed the biggest surprises and disappointments from the 2021 regular season on Monday's Nothing Personal with David Samson. Listen below:
League Championship Series (best-of-seven)
|Date
|Series/Game
|Matchup
|Start time (ET)
|TV
Fri., Oct. 15
ALCS Game 1
TBD
TBA
Fox
Sat., Oct. 16
ALCS Game 2
TBD
TBA
Fox or FS1
NLCS Game 1
TBD
TBA
TBS
Sun., Oct. 17
NLCS Game 2
TBD
TBA
TBS
Mon., Oct. 18
ALCS Game 3
TBD
TBA
FS1
Tues., Oct. 19
ALCS Game 4
TBD
TBA
FS1
NLCS Game 3
TBD
TBA
TBS
Weds., Oct. 20
ALCS Game 5 (if nec.)
TBD
TBA
FS1
NLCS Game 4
TBD
TBA
TBS
Thurs., Oct. 21
NLCS Game 5 (if nec.)
TBD
TBA
TBS
Fri., Oct. 22
ALCS Game 6 (if nec.)
TBD
TBA
TBS
Sat., Oct. 23
ALCS Game 7 (if nec.)
TBD
TBA
Fox or FS1
NLCS Game 6 (if nec.)
TBD
TBA
TBS
Sun., Oct. 24
NLCS Game 7 (if nec.)
TBD
TBA
TBS
World Series (best-of-seven)
|Date
|Game
|Matchup
|Start time (ET)
|TV
Tues., Oct. 26
Game 1
TBD
TBA
Fox
Weds., Oct. 27
Game 2
TBD
TBA
Fox
Fri., Oct. 29
Game 3
TBD
TBA
Fox
Sat., Oct. 30
Game 4
TBD
TBA
Fox
Sun., Oct. 31
Game 5 (if nec.)
TBD
TBA
Fox
Tues., Nov. 2
Game 6 (if nec.)
TBD
TBA
Fox
Weds., Nov. 3
Game 7 (if nec.)
TBD
TBA
Fox
2021 MLB postseason gear now available
The 2021 MLB Playoffs start Oct. 5 and 6 with the AL and NL Wild Card games. In celebration, 2021 MLB postseason gear is now available for select teams. Shop hoodies, shirts, and more here.
We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.