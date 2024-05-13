There are several heavy favorites at the end of Monday's MLB schedule, as the Padres and Dodgers are both expected to win their respective games. San Diego hosts struggling Colorado, which is sending starting pitcher Dakota Hudson (0-6, 6.35 ERA) to the mound. Hudson has allowed at least four earned runs in four of his last five outings, and the Padres have one of the best lineups in the majors. Outfielder Jurickson Profar is batting .319 with six home runs and 27 RBI, landing him among the top MLB DFS picks so far this season.

First baseman Jake Cronenworth and outfielder Fernando Tatis have combined to hit 15 home runs, making them an MLB DFS stack possibility on Monday.

On Saturday, Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. went 2 of 4 with one run and one RBI, returning 20 points on DraftKings and 24.7 points on FanDuel.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday is Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams at $5,800 on DraftKings and $3,900 on FanDuel. Abrams is coming off an outstanding weekend, as he went 2 of 4 against Boston on both Saturday and Sunday. He is now batting .277 with a team-high 41 hits, seven home runs and 20 RBI.

Abrams is facing White Sox starting pitcher Chris Flexen, who is 2-3 with a 4.29 ERA through his first eight appearances of the season. The White Sox struggled to slow down Abrams when these teams met last season, as he hit .500 with two RBI and two runs scored in their three-game series. He is primed for another big outing on Monday, especially after recording back-to-back multi-hit performances.

McClure is stacking Abrams with Nationals second baseman Luis Garcia Jr. at $3,800 on DraftKings and $3,100 on FanDuel. Garcia is a cheaper option to stack with Abrams from the MLB DFS player pool, even though he is batting .297 with three homers and 20 RBI. He was held hitless on Saturday and Sunday, but he had hit safely in 15 of his previous 17 games.

The 23-year-old went 4 of 4 with a home run, four RBI and two runs scored against Toronto on May 5. He has been providing additional value on the base paths this season, stealing seven bases on seven attempts. Garcia had three hits, a walk and scored four runs in his most recent meeting with the White Sox. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool at SportsLine.

