In the coming weeks, we'll start doing deeper dives when it comes to specific cases for the 2022 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot. We've already laid out the juiciest storylines coming with this ballot as the votes pour in before the class is announced on Jan. 25. Today, we'll run through the eligible players likely to, at the bare minimum, survive this vote. That is, who on the 30-player ballot will get at least five percent of the vote and remain on next year's ballot?

Right off the top, we know at least four specific players are coming off the ballot. Curt Schilling, Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Sammy Sosa are on the ballot for the 10th and final time this year. It's also clear that a few returning players will stay on the ballot if they again fall short of the 75-percent induction threshold.

Scott Rolen got more than half the vote last year and the only way he's coming off the ballot now is if he gets to 75 percent and is inducted.

Billy Wagner, Todd Helton, Gary Sheffield, Andruw Jones, Jeff Kent and Manny Ramirez got between 25 and 50 percent of the vote last season, so surely they are all good to keep moving forward.

I have no idea what to expect with Omar Vizquel, given the allegations against him, but it seems likely he will get more than five percent.

Andy Pettitte (13.7 percent) and Mark Buehrle (11.0) look to be safe as well, given how shocking it would be to see them lose more than five percent of the vote in one cycle.

Alex Rodriguez has inner-circle, all-time-great stats, but he was also suspended by his ties to PEDs. Of course, so was Ramirez and A-Rod had a better on-field career than Manny, so the best bet is he comes in well above five percent. Bonds and Clemens are probably better comparisons and they were over 61 percent last year. I'd guess A-Rod comes in around 55-60 percent.

I can't envision a scenario where David Ortiz gets fewer than, say, 65 percent and he might get in on the first ballot here.

That leaves us with 14 players vulnerable to get fewer than five percent of the vote and fall off the ballot before the 2023 vote.

Carl Crawford, Jake Peavy, Justin Morneau, Prince Fielder, A.J. Pierzynski and Ryan Howard all had very formidable careers and deserve the honor of being on this ballot, but it's very difficult to see any of them getting more than just a few votes. They'll all be gone before next vote.

That leaves eight remaining players who should be near the five-percent mark.

Torii Hunter: He got 9.5 percent of the vote last season and the hunch is he hangs around. Hunter was an exceptional defensive center fielder who hit .277/.331/.461 (110 OPS+) with 2,452 hits, 1,296 runs, 1,391 RBI, 498 doubles, 353 homers and 195 steals in his career.

That means my official predictions are that it will breakdown as follows with the 30 players on the BBWAA Hall of Fame vote: