anthony-volpe-getty.png
Getty Images

On July 16, the game's brightest prospects will gather at Dodger Stadium for the 2022 Futures Game. The Futures Game is MLB's annual showcase of the sport's best prospective big leaguers, some of whom will make their big-league debut in the second half. And you know what? Some will be traded at the deadline. That's how it has been throughout Futures Game history.

The 2022 Futures Game rosters were released in full on Thursday, after the first eight players (four per league) were teased on MLB Network Radio on Wednesday. Here are 2022 Futures Game rosters with each player's MLB.com top 100 prospects list ranking (when applicable):

American League

CatchersTeamMLB.com top 100 rank

Yainer Diaz

Astros

Dillon Dingler

Tigers

Shea Langeliers

Athletics

No. 32

InfieldersTeamMLB.com top 100 rank

Gunnar Henderson

Orioles

No. 5

Curtis Mead

Rays

No. 61

Jhonkensy Noel

Guardians

Nick Pratto

Royals

No. 71

Ceddanne Rafaela

Red Sox

Spencer Steer

Twins

Anthony Volpe

Yankees

No. 8

OutfieldersTeamMLB.com top 100 rank

Denzel Clarke

Athletics

Oscar Colas

White Sox

Jasson Dominguez

Yankees

No. 40

George Valera

Guardians

No. 33

Matt Wallner

Twins

PitchersTeamMLB.com top 100 rank

Brayan Bello

Red Sox

No. 45

Taj Bradley

Rays

No. 34

Hunter Brown

Astros

No. 85

Ky Bush

Angels

Wilmer Flores

Tigers

Emerson Hancock

Mariners

Jack Leiter

Rangers

No. 17

Ricky Tiedemann

Blue Jays

No. 64

Ken Waldichuk

Yankees

No. 74

Yosver Zulueta

Blue Jays

Leiter, the No. 2 pick in the 2021, is the son of longtime big leaguer Al Leiter, and he's had an up-and-down season. The Yankees are one of only two teams sending three players to the Futures Game (the host Dodgers are the other), including their top prospect (Volpe) and maybe the most famous prospect in the minors (Dominguez). Bello made his MLB debut earlier this week and was optioned back to the minors. If he's in the big leagues at the time of the Futures Game, he'll be replaced on the roster.

National League

CatchersTeamMLB.com top 100 rank

Francisco Álvarez

Mets

No. 2

Diego Cartaya

Dodgers

No. 14

Henry Davis

Pirates

No. 18

Logan O'Hoppe

Phillies

No. 90

InfieldersTeamMLB.com top 100 rank

Darren Baker

Nationals

Elly De La Cruz

Reds

No. 50

Ezequiel Tovar

Rockies

No. 58

Miguel Vargas

Dodgers

No. 72

David Villar

Giants

Jordan Walker

Cardinals

No. 7

Masyn Winn

Cardinals

No. 91

OutfieldersTeamMLB.com 100 rank

Corbin Carroll

Diamondbacks

No. 3

Jackson Chourio

Brewers

No. 38

Pete Crow-Armstrong

Cubs

No. 79

Robert Hassell III

Padres

No. 24

Zac Veen

Rockies

No. 23

PitchersTeamMLB.com top 100 rank

Andrew Abbott

Reds

Mike Burrows

Pirates

Cade Cavalli

Nationals

No. 47

Kyle Harrison

Giants

No. 26

Antoine Kelly

Brewers

Bobby Miller

Dodgers

No. 27

Erik Miller

Phillies

Eury Pérez

Marlins

No. 16

Jared Shuster

Braves

First things first: yes, Darren Baker is indeed Dusty's son. Washington selected Baker in the 10th round of last summer's amateur draft. You likely remember Darren as the ball boy who was almost run over at the plate in Game 5 of the 2002 World Series. Fortunately JT Snow was able to grab Baker as he crossed the plate, and no one was harmed.

Dusty will manage the AL All-Star team this year, though the Futures Game is on Saturday, July 16. The Astros will be at home taking on the Athletics that day. Dusty won't be in Los Angeles to see Darren play in the Futures Game. Bummer.

In addition to Baker, the NL team features the No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft (Davis) as well as MLB.com's two best prospects in the minors (Álvarez and Carroll). Tigers outfielder Riley Greene, the No. 1 prospect, is currently in the big leagues. Crow-Armstrong is notable for being the prospect the Cubs received in last year's Javier Báez trade with the Mets. Villar, it should be noted, was called up to the big leagues earlier this week and may have to be replaced on the Futures Game roster.

The Futures Game is intended to showcase the game's best prospects and is not necessarily an All-Star Game with the top performers in the minors. That said, there's a lot of overlap with "best prospects" and "best performers." Cubs prospect Brennen Davis was named Futures Game MVP last year.

The Futures Game has been around since 1999 and originally featured a USA vs. World format. In 2019, MLB adopted an AL vs. NL format.