The 2023 MLB All-Star Weekend is quickly approaching, and stars of all kinds will be out in Seattle. The league just announced the first wave of celebrities who will be participating in the Celebrity Softball Game.

MLB revealed 21 of the participants, and the list is headlined by actor Joel McHale, who attended the University of Washington in Seattle and was a member of the Huskies 1993 Rose Bowl team . He is joined by actor and comedian Adam Devine of "Workaholics" fame, as well as actor and singer Skylar Astin, who starred in Pitch Perfect.

They will have some stiff competition with a number of professional athletes taking part in the softball game. NBA stars Donovan Mitchell and Zach Lavine will be on the field, along with Olympic gold medalists Jennie Finch, Chloe Kim, and Natasha Watley.

The Mariners are even bringing out some former players, led by Felix Hernandez, who was a starting pitcher in Seattle for 15 years and won a Cy Young Award with the franchise. Other former MLB standouts like Adam Jones and Ryan Howard will be in the softball game as well.

Those stars and more will go head-to-head in the Celebrity Softball Game, which will take place on Saturday, July 8. The full celebrity game roster can be found below.

2023 MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Roster