A trip to the World Series is on the line on Monday evening in Houston. Minute Maid Park hosts Game 7 of the American League Championship Series between the Texas Rangers and the Houston Astros. Texas won the first two games of this 2023 MLB playoffs series before Houston answered with three straight victories. The Rangers then won on the road in Game 6 to remain alive and tie the series at 3-3, setting the stage for a win-or-go-home matchup.

First pitch is at 8:03 p.m. ET. For this game, SportsLine consensus lists Houston as a -127 favorite on the money line (risk $127 to win $100) in the latest Rangers vs. Astros odds. The over/under, or total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, is 9.

Rangers vs. Astros money line: Astros -127, Rangers +107

Rangers vs. Astros over/under: 9 runs

Rangers vs. Astros run line: Astros -1.5 (+160)

Texas: The Rangers are 47-41 in road games

Houston: The Astros are 40-46 in home games

Why you should back the Rangers



Texas is explosive on offense, as evidenced by both the regular season and the 2023 MLB playoffs. The Rangers lead the AL postseason field with a .458 slugging percentage and .793 OPS, producing 18 home runs and 20 doubles in 11 playoff games. That comes after a regular season in which the Rangers led the American League in virtually every offensive category. That includes runs scored (881), hits (1,470), home runs (233), walks (599), batting average (.263), on-base percentage (.337), slugging percentage (.452), and OPS (.790), and Texas also has star power.

Two-time All-Star Adolis Garcia has five home runs and a .617 slugging percentage in the playoffs after hitting 39 home runs during the 2023 regular season. Corey Seager was scalding-hot in the regular season (1.013 OPS in 119 games), and he has been just as impressive under the bright lights. Seager has a 1.017 OPS with more walks (11) than strikeouts (seven) in 10 playoff games, and Texas will keep the pressure on Houston after a memorable Game 6 victory. See which team to back here.

Why you should back the Astros

Houston has the benefit of home-field advantage for Game 7, which remains notable despite a series in which the road team has found success. The Astros have 18 home runs in 10 playoff games, and Houston also dinged Max Scherzer for five runs in only four innings earlier in the series. The Astros were in the top three of the American League in runs scored, hits, batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, and OPS this season, and Yordan Alvarez keys Houston's attack.

Alvarez has been the best hitter in the 2023 MLB playoffs, posting an obscene .436/.477/.949 slash line with six home runs and 12 runs scored in 10 games. That comes after he produced a .990 OPS with 31 home runs in 114 regular season games, and Alvarez is terrifying for the opposition. On the mound, Cristian Javier is a strong force for Houston, and he was the better pitcher when facing off against Scherzer earlier in the series. Javier has a 2.08 ERA across 43.1 career playoff innings, including an 0.82 ERA in his last four playoff starts. See which team to back here.

