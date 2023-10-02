Major League Baseball's 2023 playoffs get started in just two days, and the postseason bracket was finalized Sunday. On Sunday night, MLB announced game times for the Wild Card Series. Phillies vs. Marlins, Brewers vs. Diamondbacks, Rays vs. Rangers and Twins vs. Blue Jays are the four wild-card matchups, and those best-of-three series start Tuesday afternoon. The Rays-Rangers matchup will kick off the postseason, and the full schedule is below.

The regular season wrapped up Sunday with the Astros clinching the AL West title and the No. 2 seed in the American League. The defending World Series champs get a first-round bye in these playoffs, while the Rangers will have to go on the road in the Wild Card Series. The Braves, Dodgers, Orioles and Astros all earned byes to the LDS round, which doesn't start until Saturday (Oct. 7).

The 2023 MLB playoffs will last until at least Oct. 31, and a World Series Game 7 would take place on Saturday, Nov. 4.

It's the second year of MLB's 12-team playoff format, so here's a quick refresh on how the playoff bracket works in each league:

The No. 1 seed is the team with the best record.

The No. 2 seed is the team with the second-best record among division winners.

The No. 3 seed is the remaining division winner.

The Nos. 4-6 seeds are the three best records among teams that didn't win their respective divisions, slotted in order of best to worst.

The Nos. 1 and 2 seeds get byes to the divisional round.

The wild-card round features the No. 3 seed hosting the No. 6 seed for a three-game series while the No. 4 seed hosts the No. 5 seed for a three-game series.

Here's a look at the playoff bracket.

2023 MLB playoff bracket

Keytron Jordan, CBS Sports

Wild Card Series games will air on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2. ALDS and ALCS games will air on Fox and FS1. NLDS and NLCS games will air on TBS. The World Series airs on Fox.

And now, the schedule.

(*-denotes if necessary)

Wild Card Series

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Game 1: No. 4 Rays vs. No. 5 Rangers, 3:08 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 1: No. 3 Twins vs. No. 6 Blue Jays, 4:38 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 1: No. 3 Brewers vs. No. 6 Diamondbacks, 7:08 p.m., ESPN2

Game 1: No. 4 Phillies vs. No. 5 Marlins, 8:08 p.m., ESPN

Wednesday, Oct. 4

Game 2: No. 4 Rays vs. No. 5 Rangers, 3:08 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 2: No. 3 Twins vs. No. 6 Blue Jays, 4:38 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 2: No. 3 Brewers vs. No. 6 Diamondbacks, 7:08 p.m., ESPN2

Game 2: No. 4 Phillies vs. No. 5 Marlins, 8:08 p.m., ESPN

Thursday, Oct. 5

Game 3*: No. 4 Rays vs. No. 5 Rangers, 3:08 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 3*: No. 3 Twins vs. No. 6 Blue Jays, 4:38 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 3*: No. 3 Brewers vs. No. 6 Diamondbacks, 7:08 p.m., ESPN2

Game 3*: No. 4 Phillies vs. No. 5 Marlins, 8:08 p.m., ESPN

Divisional round

Saturday, Oct. 7

ALDS Game 1: No. 1 Orioles vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

ALDS Game 1: No. 2 Astros vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

NLDS Game 1: No. 1 Braves vs. TBD (TBS)

NLDS Game 1: No. 2 Dodgers vs. TBD (TBS)

Sunday, Oct. 8

ALDS Game 2: Orioles vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

ALDS Game 2: Astros vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Monday, Oct. 9

NLDS Game 2: Braves vs. TBD (TBS)

NLDS Game 2: Dodgers vs. TBD (TBS)

Tuesday, Oct. 10

ALDS Game 3: TBD vs. Orioles (Fox or FS1)

ALDS Game 3: TBD vs. Astros (Fox or FS1)

Wednesday, Oct. 11

NLDS Game 3: TBD vs. Braves (TBS)

NLDS Game 3: TBD vs. Dodgers (TBS

ALDS Game 4*: TBD vs. Orioles (Fox or FS1)

ALDS Game 4*: TBD vs. Astros (Fox or FS1)

Thursday, Oct. 12

NLDS Game 4*: TBD vs. Braves (TBS)

NLDS Game 4*: TBD vs. Dodgers (TBS)

Friday, Oct. 13

ALDS Game 5*: Orioles vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

ALDS Game 5*: Astros vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Saturday, Oct. 14

NLDS Game 5*: Braves vs. TBD (TBS)

NLDS Game 5*: Dodgers vs. TBD (TBS)

League Championship Series

Sunday, Oct. 15

ALCS Game 1: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Monday, Oct. 16

NLCS Game 1: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

ALCS Game 2: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Tuesday, Oct. 17

NLCS Game 2: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

Wednesday, Oct. 18

ALCS Game 3: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Thursday, Oct. 19

NLCS Game 3: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

ALCS Game 4: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Friday, Oct. 20

NLCS Game 4: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

ALCS Game 5*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Saturday, Oct. 21

NLCS Game 5*: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

Sunday, Oct. 22

ALCS Game 6*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Monday, Oct. 23

NLCS Game 6*: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

ALCS Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Tuesday, Oct. 24

NLCS Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

World Series

Friday, Oct. 27

World Series Game 1: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Saturday, Oct. 28

World Series Game 2: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Monday, Oct. 30

World Series Game 3: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Tuesday, Oct. 31

World Series Game 4: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Wednesday, Nov. 1

World Series Game 5*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Friday, Nov. 3

World Series Game 6*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Saturday, Nov. 4

World Series Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)