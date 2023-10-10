The LDS round in Major League Baseball's 2023 postseason is in full swing. Two more postseason baseball games are on Tuesday's schedule with Twins vs. Astros and Rangers vs. Orioles in ALDS Game 3s. Twins-Astros is up first from Target Field with the series lead on the line after Minnesota evened things up at 1-1 with a Game 2 win. In the night cap, the Rangers have the chance to become the first team to advance to the LCS round.

Texas has a commanding 2-0 lead against the top-seeded Orioles, and the Rangers are back at home for their first ever playoff game at Globe Life Field. The Orioles have never been swept during Adley Rutschman's big-league tenure, and they need three wins in a row to save their season.

On the NL side of the playoff bracket, the Braves and Diamondbacks picked up wins on Monday night. The Braves evened their series against the Phillies in dramatic fashion, getting clutch homers from Travis d'Arnaud and Austin Riley and a wild game-ending double play that featured a leaping grab by Michael Harris II. The Diamondbacks, meanwhile, have a 2-0 series lead over the Dodgers and can eliminate L.A. on Wednesday.

Eight teams remain in the playoff bracket as the Phillies, Diamondbacks, Twins and Rangers pulled off Wild Card Series sweeps in the first round. The Marlins, Brewers, Blue Jays and Rays were all eliminated from the playoffs in the wild-card round.

The ALDS and NLDS are best-of-five series and the round could last through Saturday, Oct. 14. The 2023 MLB playoffs will last until at least Oct. 31, and a World Series Game 7 would take place on Saturday, Nov. 4.

Tuesday's playoff schedule

And now, let's look at the complete schedule. ALDS and ALCS games will air on Fox and FS1. NLDS and NLCS games will air on TBS. The World Series airs on Fox.

(*-denotes if necessary)

Divisional round schedule

Tuesday, Oct. 10

ALDS Game 3: Twins vs. Astros, 4:07 p.m. ET (Fox) -- Series tied 1-1

ALDS Game 3: Rangers vs. Orioles, 8:03 p.m. ET (Fox) -- Texas leads 2-0

Wednesday, Oct. 11

ALDS Game 4: Twins vs. Astros, 2:07 ET or 7:07 ET (FS1)

NLDS Game 3: Braves vs. Phillies, 5:07 ET (TBS) -- Series tied 1-1

ALDS Game 4*: Rangers vs. Orioles, 7:07 ET (FS1)

NLDS Game 3: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks, 9:07 ET (FS1) -- Arizona leads 2-0

Thursday, Oct. 12

NLDS Game 4: Phillies vs. Braves, 6:07 ET (TBS)

NLDS Game 4*: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers, 9:07 (TBS)

Friday, Oct. 13

ALDS Game 5*: Twins vs. Astros, 4:07 ET (FS1)

ALDS Game 5*: Rangers vs. Orioles, 8:03 ET (FS1)

Saturday, Oct. 14

NLDS Game 5*: Braves vs. Phillies, 6:07 ET (TBS)

NLDS Game 5*: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks, 9:20 ET (TBS)

League Championship Series

Sunday, Oct. 15

ALCS Game 1: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Monday, Oct. 16

NLCS Game 1: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

ALCS Game 2: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Tuesday, Oct. 17

NLCS Game 2: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

Wednesday, Oct. 18

ALCS Game 3: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Thursday, Oct. 19

NLCS Game 3: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

ALCS Game 4: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Friday, Oct. 20

NLCS Game 4: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

ALCS Game 5*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Saturday, Oct. 21

NLCS Game 5*: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

Sunday, Oct. 22

ALCS Game 6*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Monday, Oct. 23

NLCS Game 6*: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

ALCS Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Tuesday, Oct. 24

NLCS Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

World Series

Friday, Oct. 27

World Series Game 1: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Saturday, Oct. 28

World Series Game 2: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Monday, Oct. 30

World Series Game 3: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Tuesday, Oct. 31

World Series Game 4: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Wednesday, Nov. 1

World Series Game 5*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Friday, Nov. 3

World Series Game 6*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Saturday, Nov. 4

World Series Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Divisional round scores

Monday, Oct. 9

NLDS Game 2: Braves 5, Phillies 4

NLDS Game 2: Diamondbacks 4, Dodgers 2

Sunday, Oct. 8

ALDS Game 2: Rangers 11, Orioles 5

ALDS Game 2: Twins 6, Astros 2

Saturday, Oct. 7

ALDS Game 1: Rangers 3, Orioles 2

ALDS Game 1: Astros 6, Twins 4

NLDS Game 1: Phillies 3, Braves 0

NLDS Game 1: Diamondbacks 11, Dodgers 2

Wild Card Series scores

Wednesday, Oct. 4

Game 2: Rangers 7, Rays 1

Game 2: Twins 2, Blue Jays 0

Game 2: Diamondbacks 5, Brewers 2

Game 2: Phillies 7, Marlins 1

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Game 1: Rangers 4, Rays 0

Game 1: Twins 3, Blue Jays 1

Game 1: Diamondbacks 6, Brewers 3

Game 1: Phillies 4, Marlins 1