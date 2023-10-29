The 2023 World Series continues on Monday evening at Chase Field. The Arizona Diamondbacks host the Texas Rangers in Game 3 of the best-of-seven series. Arizona and Texas split the first two games in Arlington, with the Diamondbacks now holding home-field advantage in the series. Brandon Pfaadt takes the ball for Arizona, with Max Scherzer starting the game on the mound for Texas.

First pitch is at 8:03 p.m. ET in Phoenix. For Game 3, the SportsLine consensus lists both teams at -110 on the money line, while the over/under, or total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, is 9 in the latest Rangers vs. Diamondbacks odds. Before making any Diamondbacks vs. Rangers picks, be sure to check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times.

Here are several MLB betting lines and trends for Rangers vs. Diamondbacks:

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks money line: Rangers -110, Diamondbacks -110

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks over/under: 9 runs

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks run line: Rangers -1.5 (+144)

TEX: The Rangers are 48-41 in 2023 road games

AZ: The Diamondbacks are 46-39 in home games

Why you should back the Rangers



Texas has a tremendously powerful and robust offense that puts pressure on any opposing pitching staff. The Rangers have 78 runs scored in 14 games, with 25 home runs and an .802 OPS in the playoffs. Texas is facing Brandon Pfaadt to begin the game, and while he has been strong in the postseason, Pfaadt has only 96 career regular season innings under his belt. He has a career 5.72 ERA with 2.06 home runs allowed per nine innings, and Pfaadt will take on the best offense in the American League this season.

Texas scored 881 runs during the regular season, most in the AL, and the Rangers also led the league with 233 home runs, 599 walks, and 1,470 hits. The Rangers were also atop the league with a .263 batting average, .337 on-base percentage, and .452 slugging percentage, and Texas had a .790 OPS this season. The Rangers have also been even better offensively on the road during the postseason, putting up an .839 OPS with 30 extra-base hits in 13 games. See which team to back here.

Why you should back the Diamondbacks

Arizona is flying high after a big win in Game 2, and the Diamondbacks have 14 runs scored and an .811 OPS in the World Series. The Diamondbacks also lead the league with 21 stolen bases in 14 playoff games, and Arizona has a friendly matchup against the Texas pitching staff. Max Scherzer has a 9.45 ERA in two playoff appearances, and Texas has a 4.82 ERA in the World Series. The Rangers also have only 45 strikeouts in 57.2 playoff innings, and the Diamondbacks finished in the top two of the NL in triples, stolen bases, and strikeout avoidance during the regular season.

Arizona also appears to have a potent pitching situation for Game 3 behind Pfaadt and a bullpen that is performing well. Pfaadt has a 2.70 ERA in the playoffs, including a 1.86 ERA in the NLCS. Pfaadt has 22 strikeouts and only three walks in the postseason, and Arizona's bullpen maintains a 3.04 ERA in the postseason with opponents producing only a .225 batting average against the Diamondbacks. See which team to back here.

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 9.1 combined runs.

