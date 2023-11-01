The Texas Rangers will look to win their first world championship when they take on the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 5 of the 2023 World Series on Wednesday. Texas grabbed a 3-1 series lead on Tuesday night with an 11-7 win. The Rangers (90-72), who tied for the American League West championship with the Houston Astros, but lost the tiebreaker, have reached their first World Series since the 2011 season, when they lost a seven-game series to the St. Louis Cardinals. The Diamondbacks (84-78), who finished second in the National League West, are participating in their first World Series since winning the title in 2001, when they defeated the New York Yankees in seven games.

First pitch is set for 8:03 p.m. ET from Chase Field in Phoenix. Texas leads the all-time series 31-26, but the teams have split eight meetings this season. Texas is the slight -110 favorite on the money line (risk $110 to win $100) in the latest Rangers vs. Diamondbacks odds, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 8.5.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks money line: Texas -110, Arizona -109

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks over-under: 8.5 runs

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks run line: Texas -1.5 (+147)

TEX: The Rangers are 50-41 on the road, including postseason

AZ: The Diamondbacks are 5-5 over the past 10 games

Why you should back the Diamondbacks



Right-hander Zac Gallen (2-2, 5.27 ERA postseason) will take the mound for Arizona. Gallen, who had a team high 17 wins during the regular season, received a no-decision in a 6-5 Game 1 loss. He allowed just three earned runs on four hits with four walks and five strikeouts in five innings of work. He won his first two decisions of the 2023 MLB playoffs, defeating both Milwaukee and the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing a combined four earned runs in 11 1/3 innings. He walked five and struck out eight. He then lost his two decisions against Philadelphia in the NLCS.

Second baseman Ketel Marte extended his hitting streak to 16 games this postseason in Game 4, and has hits in an MLB-record 20 consecutive playoff games. He was 2-for-5 with a double on Tuesday. He is 5-for-18 in the series (.278), and is 24-for-71 in the postseason (.338) with seven doubles, one triple and two home runs. During the regular season, Marte batted .276 with 25 homers, 82 RBI and 94 runs scored. See which team to back here.

Why you should back the Rangers

Right-hander Nathan Eovaldi (4-0, 3.52 ERA postseason) will get the start for Texas. In his four playoff wins, he has allowed no more than three earned runs in at least six innings of work. He did get a no-decision in Game 1 of the World Series, going 4 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs on six hits with one walk and eight strikeouts. In five postseason appearances this year, he has only walked five, while striking out 36 in 30 2/3 innings.

Despite losing Adolis Garcia to an oblique injury, the Rangers have a number of solid options on offense, including shortstop Corey Seager. Seager was 2-for-5 with a homer and two RBI in Game 4, and has six homers and 12 RBI in the 2023 MLB playoffs. He has had a lot of success against Arizona pitching throughout his career, batting .300 with 13 homers and 44 RBI. During the regular season, Seager hit .327 with 33 homers, 96 RBI and 88 runs scored. See which team to back here.

