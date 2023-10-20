The 2023 World Series gets started in one week. The matchup will be decided by Tuesday night with the Texas Rangers, Houston Astros, Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks all still alive in the postseason. We do know the dates and broadcast information for the World Series, which will start Friday, Oct. 27. The 2023 Fall Classic will run at least through Oct. 31 and could stretch into November.

The ALCS is tied, 2-2, after the Astros won back-to-back games on the road. ALCS Game 5 is set for Friday night, and the winner will be just one win away from the World Series. In the National League, the Phillies have a 2-1 NLCS lead over the Diamondbacks. Arizona picked up a walk-off win on Thursday night to get back in the series and will host Games 4 and 5 on Friday and Saturday night at Chase Field.

The LCS round will run at least through Sunday. A potential ALCS Game 7 is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 23, and a potential NLCS Game 7 is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 24. Here's the full playoff schedule. Regardless of when the LCS matchups wrap up, there will be a few days off before the Fall Classic commences. Below is a look at the 2023 World Series schedule. All 2023 World Series games will be streaming on fubo (try for free).

2023 World Series schedule

Friday, Oct. 27

World Series Game 1: Rangers/Astros vs. Phillies/Diamondbacks (Fox/fubo)

Saturday, Oct. 28

World Series Game 2: Rangers/Astros vs. Phillies/Diamondbacks (Fox/fubo)

Monday, Oct. 30

World Series Game 3: Rangers/Astros vs. Phillies/Diamondbacks (Fox/fubo)

Tuesday, Oct. 31

World Series Game 4: Rangers/Astros vs. Phillies/Diamondbacks (Fox/fubo)

Wednesday, Nov. 1

World Series Game 5*: Rangers/Astros vs. Phillies/Diamondbacks (Fox/fubo)

Friday, Nov. 3

World Series Game 6*: Rangers/Astros vs. Phillies/Diamondbacks (Fox/fubo)

Saturday, Nov. 4

World Series Game 7*: Rangers/Astros vs. Phillies/Diamondbacks (Fox/fubo)

*-if necessary

Who gets home-field advantage in the World Series?

World Series home-field advantage is determined by who had the best regular-season record. This year's home-field advantage is trickier to determine than most years because three of the four remaining teams finished 90-72 in the regular season. The Rangers, Astros and Phillies all had 90 wins, while the Diamondbacks went 84-78. When teams have the same record, the head-to-head tiebreaker comes into play.

Here's a breakdown of how it will work for every team. The team with home-field advantage would host World Series Games 1 and 2, as well as Games 6 an 7 (if necessary).

Rangers : Will have home-field advantage in World Series if they advance

: Will have home-field advantage in World Series if they advance Astros : Will have home-field advantage in World Series vs. Diamondbacks

: Will have home-field advantage in World Series vs. Diamondbacks Phillies : Will have home-field advantage in World Series vs. Astros

: Will have home-field advantage in World Series vs. Astros Diamondbacks: Will not have home-field advantage in World Series

So yes, the Rangers, the No. 5 seed in the American League and a team that has not had home-field advantage in any round of the postseason to date, will have home-field advantage in the World Series with two more wins. The Rangers lost the AL West and home-field advantage in the ALCS to the Astros by virtue of losing the season series to their in-state rivals 9-4. However, Texas swept the Phillies in a season-opening three-game series that began on Opening Day (March 30), and it could be the reason why the Rangers host Game 1 of the World Series.

The Phillies, meanwhile, also could have an early season series to thank for home-field advantage if they get a World Series rematch against the Astros. Philadelphia took two of three from Houston in late April at Minute Maid Park.