The 2023 World Series gets started Friday as the Texas Rangers host the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 1 at Globe Life Field. The Fall Classic opener sees veteran righty Nathan Eovaldi get the ball for the Rangers, while D-backs ace Zac Gallen makes the start for Arizona. The Rangers, who have never won a World Series title in franchise history, are back in the Fall Classic for the first time since 2011. The Diamondbacks, meanwhile, had not made the World Series since they won it all against the Yankees in 2001.

The Rangers ousted the defending champion Houston Astros in ALCS Game 7 on Monday night. The Diamondbacks took down the Phillies on Tuesday night in NLCS Game 7 to get here.

The 2023 Fall Classic will run at least through Oct. 31 and will stretch into November unless it's a four-game sweep.

While the Rangers have never played in a World Series at Globe Life Field (which opened in 2020), the stadium has hosted the Fall Classic before. MLB used the ballpark to host the neutral-site World Series in 2020 during the COVID-shortened season.

Below is a look at the 2023 World Series schedule. All 2023 World Series games will be streaming on fubo (try for free).

2023 World Series schedule

Friday, Oct. 27

World Series Game 1: Rangers vs. Phillies/Diamondbacks, 8:03 p.m. ET (Fox/fubo)

Saturday, Oct. 28

World Series Game 2: Rangers vs. Phillies/Diamondbacks 8:03 p.m. ET (Fox/fubo)

Monday, Oct. 30

World Series Game 3: Phillies/Diamondbacks vs. Rangers, 8:03 p.m. ET (Fox/fubo)

Tuesday, Oct. 31

World Series Game 4: Phillies/Diamondbacks vs. Rangers, 8:03 p.m. ET (Fox/fubo)

Wednesday, Nov. 1

World Series Game 5*: Phillies/Diamondbacks vs. Rangers, 8:03 p.m. ET (Fox/fubo)

Friday, Nov. 3

World Series Game 6*: Rangers vs. Phillies/Diamondbacks, 8:03 p.m. ET (Fox/fubo)

Saturday, Nov. 4

World Series Game 7*: Rangers vs. Phillies/Diamondbacks, 8:03 p.m. ET (Fox/fubo)

*-if necessary

Why Rangers have home-field advantage in World Series

Unlike previous years when World Series home-field advantage was determined by the All-Star Game, we're back to straight regular-season record. This one is easy: the Rangers had 90 wins and the Diamondbacks had 84. No messy tiebreakers.