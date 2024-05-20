San Diego Padres second baseman Xander Bogaerts exited Monday afternoon's comeback win over the Atlanta Braves (SD 6, ATL 5) with an apparent left shoulder injury after diving for a ground ball. The trainer checked on Bogaerts and he headed to the clubhouse after staying on the field for a few moments.

After the game Padres manager Mike Shildt told reporters, including 97.3 The Fan, that initial tests came back negative (negative as in good) and Bogaerts will head for further imaging. He has strength, stability, and range of motion. Here's the injury:

Bogaerts has been one of the most durable players in baseball throughout his career. His 1,447 games played since the start of 2014 are fourth most in baseball, and he's been on the injured list only twice for a non-COVID reason: seven days for a concussion in 2014 and 18 days with a broken bone in his ankle in 2018.

This has been a difficult season for Bogaerts, who moved from shortstop to second base in deference to Gold Glove winner Ha-Seong Kim. Bogaerts entered play Monday hitting .220/.266/.317 with only four home runs. Last season, his first in San Diego, he authored a .285/.350/.440 line with 19 home runs.

Utility man Tyler Wade replaced Bogaerts at second base Monday. If Bogaerts misses time, the Padres could put Luis Arraez at second full-time. They would then need to come up with a DH, though it's easier to find a new DH than a new second baseman.

San Diego erased a 5-0 deficit to win Monday's game. They are 25-24 on the season and seven games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West.