The 2024 Major League Baseball season has arrived. We've already put together our team-wide predictions, from division winners to pennants to the World Series championship picks. Now in this very space, it's time for the individual awards predictions.

Between Shohei Ohtani taking AL MVP, Gerrit Cole taking AL Cy Young and possibly even the Ronald Acuña Jr. NL MVP win, things were a bit chalky last season. Still, very, very few had Blake Snell taking the NL Cy Young and every season brings with it plenty of unknown. We're bound to hit some and miss some here.

Not only is it a fun discussion for all of us, but there's a big market in the gambling community on awards futures.

We'll throw some of the odds for those interested after our picks, but first let's check out the individual awards picks from the members of the CBS Sports MLB staff, starting with the AL.

American League

Award R.J. Anderson Mike Axisa Kate Feldman Dayn Perry Stephen Pianovich Matt Snyder MVP Gunnar Henderson Adley Rutschman

Juan Soto Yordan Alvarez

Adley Rutschman

Julio Rodriguez Cy Young Luis Castillo George Kirby Corbin Burnes Corbin Burnes Luis Castillo Framber Valdez Rookie of the Year Wyatt Langford Wyatt Langford Wyatt Langford Wyatt Langford Evan Carter Jackson Holliday Manager of the Year Rocco Baldelli A.J. Hinch Brandon Hyde Rocco Baldelli A.J. Hinch Kevin Cash Comeback Player Byron Buxton Anthony Rizzo Carlos Correa Carlos Rodón

Alek Manoah

Mike Trout

National League

Award R.J. Anderson Mike Axisa Kate Feldman Dayn Perry Stephen Pianovich Matt Snyder MVP Fernando Tatis Jr.

Mookie Betts Shohei Ohtani Mookie Betts Fernando Tatis Jr.

Fernando Tatis Jr.

Cy Young Zack Wheeler Zack Wheeler Zack Wheeler Spencer Strider Spencer Strider Logan Webb Rookie of the Year Jackson Merrill Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Yoshinobu Yamamoto Yoshinobu Yamamoto Jackson Chourio

Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Manager of the Year Craig Counsell Mike Shildt Oli Marmol Craig Counsell Craig Counsell Mike Shildt Comeback Player Edwin Díaz Chris Sale Chris Sale Walker Buehler

Rhys Hoskins Edwin Díaz

Anderson: I don't know that any of these selections qualify as surprises. Maybe Castillo, but he's been a reliably good starting pitcher at the big-league level, and he finished fifth in Cy Young Award voting last year. Otherwise, my guiding principle was to pick fresh winners, even if it proves to be overzealous in the cases of Tatis, Castillo, Henderson, and others.

Axisa: The awards races feel wide open to me this year, particularly with Gerrit Cole hurt and thus not a Cy Young candidate. Rutschman is the best player on what is likely to be the best team in the AL this year, and that always equals tons of MVP support. Langford feels like a slam dunk Rookie of the Year pick with Jackson Holliday starting the season in the minors. I know Yamamoto had a very rough debut last week, but he's so talented, and I expect him to settle in quickly. He is Rookie of the Year eligible despite all his success in Japan. I considered making him my NL Cy Young pick before that rough first game. The Manager of the Year award tends to go to the manager of the team that most exceeded expectations, and I have the Tigers and Padres making the postseason, so Hinch and Shildt it is.

Feldman: I picked Langford over Holliday for ROY even before the Orioles chose not to bring their top prospect north and I stand by it. You can argue Holliday has a higher floor but when you hit homers as big and loud as Langford does, who cares? As for the rest, it's hard to bet against Juan Soto, especially with the Yankee Stadium short porch, and it just feels like the Braves are going to figure out how to turn back Chris Sale's clock to 2015. Yamamoto looked awful in his debut but who among us hasn't had a bad day at work? They're not particularly revolutionary picks, but the best is the best.

Perry: I definitely see the case for Soto or one of the young core Orioles as MVP, but I think Alvarez is going to be generally healthy this season and pace the AL in homers while running an OBP north of .400. As for Rodón, the guess here is that he rediscovers his 2021-22 form. I'm close to predicting 300 strikeouts for Strider, but I can't quite make that leap. Even so, he's the top strikeout artist among starting pitchers right now, and I think that core skill will carry him to the award in 2024. Betts will continue producing at peak level with the bat while manning the premium position of shortstop. That's an MVP.

Pianovich: In baseball, you're either on a streak or you're due. Did you know no catcher has won an MVP award since Buster Posey in 2012? Catchers are due and Adley Rutschman will have his best season yet. Fernando Tatis Jr. will likewise have the best season of his MLB career so far, getting the Padres to push the Dodgers for the NL West title in the process. Spencer Strider and Luis Castillo are going to strike a lot of guys out while improving their run prevention numbers from last year. I almost always miss these picks, so hopefully I am due and not on a streak of being wrong.

Snyder: Julio has had a few bout of inconsistency in his first two seasons, but he's ready for a fully fledged MVP campaign now. It makes it easier without a two-way superstar in the league, too. I did have Gerrit Cole repeating as the Cy Young winner, but it's wide open after his injury. I'll go with the underrated Astros workhorse. Tatis got a late start last season and that was after an entire year off. Now that the rust has been knocked off and he's fully acclimated to his new position, he's in for a monster season. I already loved Logan Webb, but getting Matt Chapman behind him defensively made this pick even better.

Betting Odds

(All odds via Caesars Sportsbook on March 22)

AL MVP

Juan Soto +500

Julio Rodríguez +550

Aaron Judge +750

Corey Seager +1200

Bobby Witt Jr. +1200

Yordan Alvarez +1200

NL MVP

Ronald Acuña Jr. +500

Mookie Betts +700

Freddie Freeman +850

Fernando Tatis Jr. +850

Shohei Ohtani +900

Matt Olson +1000

AL Cy Young

Corbin Burnes +800

Framber Valdez +800

Kevin Gausman +800

Tarik Skubal +1000

George Kirby +1200

Luis Castillo +1300

NL Cy Young

Spencer Strider +425

Zack Wheeler +1000

Freddy Peralta +1200

Max Fried +1200

Logan Webb +1200

Yoshinobu Yamamoto +1300

AL Rookie of the Year

Wyatt Langford +300

Jackson Holliday +400

Evan Carter +400

Colt Keith +900

Junior Caminero +1100

Parker Meadows +1400

NL Rookie of the Year