New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks told reporters after Game 5 of the American League Division Series on Tuesday that he'll miss the rest of the postseason with a left knee injury. Hicks left the victory -- that saw the Yankees advance to the ALCS -- in the third inning after he collided with shortstop Oswaldo Cabrera. Both Hicks and Cabrera were in pursuit of a blooper off the bat of Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan. Hicks was replaced in left field by veteran utility player Marwin Gonzalez.

Hicks, 33 years old, was making his second consecutive start after sitting out the first three games of the series. He hadn't yet recorded a hit, but he did draw a walk as part of a Yankees victory in Game 4. His inclusion in the lineup coincided with manager Aaron Boone's decision to replace shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa with Cabrera, who had emerged as the Yankees' best option in left field late in the year.

Indeed, Hicks had another dismal season at the plate this year. In 130 games, he batted .216/.330/.313 (86 OPS+) with eight home runs and 10 stolen bases (on 13 tries). Factor in his injury-shortened 2021 season, and he hasn't been an above-average producer at the plate since 2020. The Yankees signed Hicks to a seven-year extension worth $70 million prior to the 2019 season.

Hicks, despite having several years remaining on his deal, openly talked earlier this summer about his how it would be up to the Yankees if he returned next season. "I don't know. The Yankees are gonna have to make a decision and I'll wait for whatever happens. It's not really my call."

Unfortunately for Hicks, it's not his call as to whether he'll play again this postseason, either. All he can do now is focus on rooting on his teammates and recovering ahead of next spring.

The ALCS will begin on Wednesday night. The winner of the Yankees-Astros will advance to play in the World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies or San Diego Padres.