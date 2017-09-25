Aaron Judge hits 49th, 50th home runs to pass McGwire for all-time rookie record

Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge went deep again twice on Monday afternoon against the Royals (GameTracker) to make history. He connected twice in Yankee Stadium, giving him 50 home runs on the season. That means Judge now owns the all-time single-season rookie home run record. Mark McGwire, who hit 49 with the A's in 1987, previously held the mark.

Here's the historic 49th shot to tie the record:

.@TheJudge44 has chased down the record.



49 homers - for a ROOKIE. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/yqbGnnH1eK — MLB (@MLB) September 25, 2017

It was fitting to see Judge go to right field with that. He's had easy power to all fields this entire season.

In the seventh inning, Judge went deep again, giving him four homers in the past two games. Here's the record-breaker:

Many have stepped to the plate. None have hit 50 homers as a rookie.



Until now. #AllRisepic.twitter.com/CnWnnPRBQY — MLB (@MLB) September 25, 2017

Judge looked like he'd break this record with ease by the All-Star break, but he had a dreadful second half through August. He's rebounded this month and is now posting a monster September. Through that 49th home run, Judge now has 13 home runs and 26 RBI in 22 September games. His OPS is hovering around 1.300 for the month.

By the end of August, it seems like Astros second baseman Jose Altuve was cruising to an AL MVP, but Judge -- and a few others, obviously -- have certainly made things interesting.

The Yankees have already clinched a playoff berth and are overwhelming favorites to secure the top Wild Card. They entered Monday five games back of the Red Sox, so winning the AL East is a major long shot.

Basically, it seems like the biggest reason to watch the Yankees this week will be to see Judge continue to make history.