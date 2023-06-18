The Giants made a roster move Sunday, placing right-handed starting pitcher Alex Cobb on the injured list due to a left oblique strain ahead of San Francisco's series finale against the Dodgers. As a corresponding move, right-handed reliever Keaton Winn has been recalled from the minors.

Cobb, 35, is 5-2 with a 3.09 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 76 strikeouts against 21 walks in 78 2/3 innings this season. He threw his second career shutout, and first since 2012, on April 24.

The loss of Cobb is a pretty significant blow to the Giants' rotation right as they are playing some solid baseball. They've been using John Brebbia as an opener in one of the rotation spots and he's now on the injured list. With Cobb joining Brebbia, that leaves Logan Webb, Anthony DeSclafani and Alex Wood as the three Giants' starters. Lefty Sean Manaea is an option to move into a starting role, but he's having a brutal go of it this season (5.84 ERA in 49 1/3 innings) after a bad 2022 campaign.

Jakob Junis and Tristan Beck are also relievers who have been getting length out of the bullpen, making them natural options to either remain in the role behind openers or join the rotation.

Oh, maybe the Giants summon top pitching prospect Kyle Harrison. The 6-foot-2 lefty has a 3.42 ERA and 1.37 WHIP with 80 strikeouts against 37 walks in 47 1/3 innings in Triple-A this season.

The Giants got off to a slow start this season, but they've been playing well for a bit. They are currently on a six-game winning streak and have won 21 of their last 30 games, moving to within 4 1/2 games of first place in the NL West while occupying the third NL wild-card spot entering Sunday's action.