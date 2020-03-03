Alex Rodriguez rips Astros for showing 'no remorse' over cheating scandal

As expected, the Houston Astros have been the target of boos and taunts all throughout spring training following the sign-stealing scandal. There's even a Twitter account dedicated to passing along videos of fans giving the Astros the business: @AsteriskTour.

Opposing players and broadcasters have taken turns chiming in on the Astros as well. On Tuesday, it was Alex Rodriguez's turn. The disgraced slugger turned ESPN analyst laid into the Astros during a broadcast Tuesday afternoon. A-Rod was most upset over the lack of remorse from Houston's clubhouse.

Here's the video:

"You cheat, you win a championship, there is no suspension, and then there's no remorse," A-Rod said. "The last one is probably the worst one. From a guy who has made as many mistakes as anybody on the biggest stage -- I served the longest suspension in MLB history, it cost me well over $35 million, and you know what? I deserved that. I came back. I owned it after acting like a buffoon for a long time. I had my apologies, and then I went dark. I wanted my next move to be contrite and change my narrative. You have to be accountable ... I felt the hatred from the people and I earned it."

Rodriguez, who added that the Astros "earned whatever comes their way," was suspended 211 games for his ties to Biogenesis in August 2013 -- it was reduced to 162 games on appeal -- and he also admitted to using performance-enhancing drugs while with the Rangers earlier in his career. He is perhaps the most infamous cheater in baseball history, so this is a case of the pot calling the kettle black.

There is a kernel of truth to Rodriguez's statement, however. Once he returned from his suspension, he did own it, he did apologize, and he did try change the narrative. Many fans didn't forgive Rodriguez and never will, but he made an effort to be contrite. The Astros have been anything but. They've been combative, if anything.

At this point, the Astros have leaned into being the villain, and they're going to get booed and taunted all season on the road, just like Rodriguez throughout his career. That comes with the territory once you've been outed as a cheater.