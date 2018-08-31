Andrew McCutchen reveals new clean-shaven look following trade to Yankees

Friday afternoon, the Yankees swung a trade with the Giants that sends Andrew McCutchen to New York for two prospects. Aaron Judge's recovery from a broken wrist has been slow, and the team decided to bring in some outfield help.

McCutchen is not yet with the Yankees -- he traveled from San Francisco to New York on Friday and is expected to be in Saturday's lineup -- but he did get a head start on conforming to team rules. He showed off his new clean-shaven look in an Instagram story Friday afternoon. Check it out:

Pinstripe life comes at you fast. pic.twitter.com/3HyEjdNk6M — Stephen J. Nesbitt (@stephenjnesbitt) August 31, 2018

A clean shave for @TheCUTCH22.



Welcome to the Yankees! 😆 pic.twitter.com/hmtdT1mLCo — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 31, 2018

Woah! It has been a very, very, very long time since McCutchen rocked a clean-shaven look. He's always had a goatee or beard as a big-leaguer. You probably have to go back to his days as a minor-leaguer for the last time McCutchen was clean-shaven, and that was probably because he couldn't grow facial hair yet!

The Yankees have had a no facial rule -- technically, it is no facial hair below the lip rule -- for decades now, since George Steinbrenner was in his heyday. McCutchen is not the first big name player to lose his beard after joining the Yankees, and he won't be the last.