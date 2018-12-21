Andrew Miller, Cardinals reportedly closing in on multi-year agreement

The St. Louis Cardinals are close to a deal with free agent reliever Andrew Miller, according to multiple reports. It will be a multi-year deal, reports Jeff Passan of Yahoo. Miller had received multiple two-year offers but has been seeking a three-year deal.

Reliever Andrew Miller and the St. Louis Cardinals are nearing a multi-year deal, sources tell Yahoo Sports. Cardinals have long sought a left-handed presence in the back end of their bullpen, and Miller looks like the answer to both. @Ken_Rosenthal first said it was close. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 21, 2018

Miller, who will turn 34 on May 21, struggled in 2018 and missed time due to hamstring and shoulder issues while also ending up on the 60-day disabled list because of a right knee injury. He finished with a 4.24 ERA in just 34 innings. Last season's injuries and struggles aside, Miller has been arguably one of the game's best relievers in recent years and he was an essential part of the Cleveland Indians' American League pennant-winning team in 2016.

From 2014-17, Miller complied a 1.72 ERA with averages of 14.5 strikeouts and 2.3 walks per nine innings. In 22 playoff games, Miller has a 1.09 ERA and 48 strikeouts from 33 innings pitched. He's only walked 11 for a 0.879 WHIP.

In 2018, Andrew Miller had his worst year since 2013 and posted a 0.4 fWAR. That was almost equivalent to the value of the *entire Cardinals' bullpen,* which posted a 0.5 fWAR as a group. — Devan Fink (@DevanFink) December 21, 2018

The Cardinals' biggest priority this winter was adding to their relief corps, and Miller, a top tier left-handed reliever, will provide a powerful presence in the back end of their bullpen. The unit finished 12th in the National League in ERA (4.38) while posting the league's second-highest walk rate (4.34 per nine innings) and fourth-lowest strikeout rate (8.31 per nine innings) in 2018.