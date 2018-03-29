Angels Opening Day: Shohei Ohtani will make his MLB debut as hitter vs. A's
We'll get a look at Ohtani at the plate in the first game of the season
So here's the Angels' Opening Day lineup for their game against the Athletics in Oakland (spoiler: pay particular attention to the DH spot):
Yep, rookie two-way threat Shohei Ohtani will be in the lineup batting eighth and occupying the DH spot. He's slated to make his first start on the mound against those same A's on Sunday, and the plan had been to give him occasional appearances at DH in between those starts. Well, as you can see that plan is underway right from the get-go.
The 23-year-old Ohtani bats from the left side of the plate, and in Japan he authored a line of .286/.358/.500 across parts of five seasons. He struggled during spring training, batting .125/.222/.125 in 36 plate appearances, and those struggles in tandem with his allowing nine runs in 2 2/3 spring innings led some to wonder whether Ohtani would start the season in the minors. That didn't happen, and indeed we'll be seeing Ohtani take his hacks in the opener. Righty Kendall Graveman will be going for Oakland, so Ohtani will have the platoon advantage while Graveman's in the game.
People, prepare your snap judgments.
