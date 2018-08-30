Angels slugger Albert Pujols likely out for season following knee surgery
Pujols remains under contract for another three seasons
Los Angeles Angels first baseman Albert Pujols underwent arthroscopic knee surgery on Wednesday, according to the team. He's likely to miss the rest of the season:
Provided Pujols is out for the year, he'll finish 2018 hitting .245/.289/.411. While those marks represent an improvement over his miserable 2017, they also serve as the second-worst offensive effort of his storied career. In fact, his 91 OPS+ is the fifth-lowest among first basemen with at least 300 plate appearances, better than only Chris Davis, Logan Morrison, Ian Desmond, and Ronald Guzman.
Pujols will enter the 2019 season hopeful that this operation will help him regain some of his old form. He'll also resume his march toward 700 homers needing 67 more to get there. Pujols should have time to do it -- he's under contract for more than $85 million through 2021.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB Wednesday: Astros walk off vs. A's
Keep it right here for all of Wednesday's MLB action
-
Braves add Duda in trade with Royals
Duda should provide the Braves with some pop off the bench
-
Osuna defends criticism after suspension
Osuna's case is still pending in Canada
-
Marlins Park adding musical section
Marlins Park may become a livelier place next season
-
Kluber loses beard after wife ends bet
Kluber had a bet with his wife that he could go a whole season without shaving but she called...
-
Luke Voit contributing to surging Yanks
New York acquired Voit in a July trade this season, and now he's adding a spark to the off...