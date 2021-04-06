Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout hit his second home run of the 2021 MLB season during Tuesday afternoon's matchup against the Houston Astros. Trout's 464-foot blast is his fifth-longest homer tracked by Statcast, and it was also the longest home run off right-hander Zack Greinke since Statcast began in 2015.

Here's the first inning, two-run shot, which came off a low breaking ball from Greinke:

Trout is off to a hot start for the 2021 season. In the five games before Tuesday, Trout was hitting .400 with a .609 on-base percentage and eight walks. Tuesday's home run also added to his lead on the Angels all-time home run leaderboard, bringing his total to 304 with the franchise. Until further notice, he's still the best player in the game today.