Albert Pujols' time with the Los Angeles Angels has come to an end. The club designated Pujols for assignment Thursday afternoon, the team announced. He is in the final season of his 10-year, $240 million contract.

"The Angels Organization proudly signed Albert Pujols in 2011, and are honored that he has worn an Angels jersey for nearly half his Hall-of-Fame Career," angels owner Arte Moreno said in a statement.

Pujols, 41, is hitting .198/.250/.372 with five home runs in 92 plate appearances this season. He'd started 20 of the team's 29 games at first base, plus another two at DH. Once Pujols clears waivers and is released, the Angels will still owe him the remainder of his $30 million salary this year.

In parts of 10 seasons with the Angels, Pujols authored a .256/.311/.447 batting line with 222 home runs in 1,181 games, though he's hit only .240/.289/.405 in nearly 2,000 plate appearances since 2017. That is well below average production at first base and DH.

Of course, Pujols is one of the greatest hitters to ever live. He hit .328/.420/.617 with 445 home runs in 11 seasons with the Cardinals and is a career .298/.376/.545 hitter in over 12,000 plate appearances. Pujols is 5th all-time in home runs (667), 13th all-time in hits (3,253), and 21st all-time in WAR (99.4).The Angels figures to install Jared Walsh at first base full-time, and could turn to Juan Lagares or Taylor Ward in right field, or top prospects Jo Adell or Brandon Marsh.

