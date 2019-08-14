Aristides Aquino makes more history, becomes first player ever with nine homers in first 14 games

On Tuesday, our Dayn Perry introduced the world to Aristides Aquino, the Cincinnati Reds' 25-year-old rookie outfielder who is hitting home runs at an absurd pace. How absurd? After tying Colorado Rockies' shortstop Trevor Story's record for most homers through a player's first 10 games, Aquino then set the record for most homers through 12 games, with eight. .

On Wednesday, Aquino conquered history once more when he homered for the ninth time in his 14th game, thereby topping Story for the most homers through that point in a career:

Aquino has now homered in his six of his last eight games. Despite his limited time in the majors, he's already tied for sixth on the Reds in home runs, with Tucker Barnhart (playing in his 76th game on Wednesday) and fellow rookie outfielder Nick Senzel (82).

The Reds have 43 games remaining after Wednesday. For those wondering, the franchise-high for homers in a season with fewer than 60 games played is 13 -- set in 2003 by Ken Griffey Jr. Aquino would seem to stand a good chance of breaking that mark.

Aquino entered Wednesday hitting .375/.429/1.026 in 42 plate appearances. He's already been worth about a win, according to Baseball-Reference.