Astros, third baseman Alex Bregman have reportedly agreed on a six-year, $100 million contract

The Houston Astros have reached an agreement with All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman for a six-year, $100 million contract, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports. The deal covers this season and the three years he would be eligible for arbitration, plus Bregman's two free-agent years.

Bregman, 25 at the end of the month, slashed .286/.394/.532 with 31 home runs, a major-league high 51 doubles, four triples and 10 steals last season. He finished fifth in the American League MVP voting.

Bregman's contract with the Astros is the second highest contract in club history, trailing only the five-year, $151 million contract extension given to second baseman Jose Altuve last year.