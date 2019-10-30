Astros vs. Nationals score: Live World Series Game 6 updates, highlights, full coverage

The Astros are one win away from their second title in three seasons

The Houston Astros are hosting the Washington Nationals for Game 6 of the World Series on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park. The Astros lead the best-of-seven series 3-2, and with a win in Game 6 they'll claim their second championship in the last three years. The Nationals, meantime, are looking to force a deciding Game 7.

In Game 6, the Nationals turned to right-hander Stephen Strasburg, who's enjoyed one of the best seasons of his career and has been on a roll even by his standards since the middle of August. This postseason, Strasburg has pitched to a 1.93 ERA with 40 strikeouts against one unintentional walk (!) in 28 innings. Yes, 40 to 1. He started Game 2 against the Astros and allowed two runs in six innings of work in the eventual Washington win. 

The Astros gave the ball to Cy Young frontrunner and future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander. Verlander wasn't himself in Game 2, as he allowed four runs and 10 baserunners in six innings of work against the Nats. Stranger still, Verlander has a career ERA of 5.73 in six World Series starts. In his last two starts this postseason, he's struggled in the first inning, so that's something to watch for. If Verlander can pitch well and earn the win in the clincher, that subpar World Series body of work mostly gets forgotten. 

Things got underway shortly after 8 p.m., and the game can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free). CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this post with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from the game. Follow along below.

Live updates
@MLB via Twitter
October 30, 2019, 12:40 AM

Verlander with a 12-pitch inning in which he looked like the dominant version of JV

Matt Snyder
October 30, 2019, 12:40 AM
@MLBStats via Twitter
October 30, 2019, 12:38 AM
@MLBStats via Twitter
October 30, 2019, 12:36 AM

2-0 fastball to Bregman here is bad news:

chart.png
Mike Axisa
October 30, 2019, 12:35 AM

it looked like Gurriel went back to back, but Soto caught it right to the CF side of the Crawford Boxes. Strasburg only needed 13 pitches, but two outs were really loud outs

Matt Snyder
October 30, 2019, 12:34 AM
@MLB via Twitter
October 30, 2019, 12:33 AM

Matt Snyder
October 30, 2019, 12:33 AM

it looked like Gurriel went back-to-back but the ball was just to the CF side of the Crawford boxes and Juan Soto caught it in a crevice out there. Wow.

Matt Snyder
October 30, 2019, 12:32 AM
@MLB via Twitter
October 30, 2019, 12:32 AM
@MLB via Twitter
October 30, 2019, 12:31 AM
@astros via Twitter
October 30, 2019, 12:31 AM

Alex Bregman's no-doubter means the Astros have again scored two runs off Stephen Strasburg in the first. Last time that was all they got.

Matt Snyder
October 30, 2019, 12:30 AM
@MLB via Twitter
October 30, 2019, 12:29 AM

looking K to Brantley and a fan up here 450 feet away was not impressed with the call of Sam Holbrook

Matt Snyder
October 30, 2019, 12:29 AM

Brantley hitting .400 this series, but still hasn't had an extra-base hit

Matt Snyder
October 30, 2019, 12:27 AM
@astros via Twitter
October 30, 2019, 12:27 AM

The lead lasted four pitches.

Mike Axisa
October 30, 2019, 12:27 AM

we're tied on a warning track sac fly

Matt Snyder
October 30, 2019, 12:26 AM

In Game 2, Verlander allowed two runs in the top of the first, then Strasburg matched with two in the bottom of the first.

Mike Axisa
October 30, 2019, 12:24 AM

the life has returned

Matt Snyder
October 30, 2019, 12:24 AM

One pitch and George Springer smokes on off the wall for a double

Matt Snyder
October 30, 2019, 12:23 AM
@Nationals via Twitter
October 30, 2019, 12:22 AM

19-pitch first for Verlander with another first-inning run allowed. Could've been worse.

Matt Snyder
October 30, 2019, 12:20 AM
@MLB via Twitter
October 30, 2019, 12:20 AM

The Nationals played for one run and got one run in the first inning.

Mike Axisa
October 30, 2019, 12:20 AM
@MLB via Twitter
October 30, 2019, 12:20 AM
@Nationals via Twitter
October 30, 2019, 12:19 AM

Sounds like what happened at Nats Park.

the life has already been sucked outta here

Matt Snyder
October 30, 2019, 12:18 AM
