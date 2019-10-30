Astros vs. Nationals score: Live World Series Game 6 updates, highlights, full coverage

The Houston Astros are hosting the Washington Nationals for Game 6 of the World Series on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park. The Astros lead the best-of-seven series 3-2, and with a win in Game 6 they'll claim their second championship in the last three years. The Nationals, meantime, are looking to force a deciding Game 7.

In Game 6, the Nationals turned to right-hander Stephen Strasburg, who's enjoyed one of the best seasons of his career and has been on a roll even by his standards since the middle of August. This postseason, Strasburg has pitched to a 1.93 ERA with 40 strikeouts against one unintentional walk (!) in 28 innings. Yes, 40 to 1. He started Game 2 against the Astros and allowed two runs in six innings of work in the eventual Washington win.

The Astros gave the ball to Cy Young frontrunner and future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander. Verlander wasn't himself in Game 2, as he allowed four runs and 10 baserunners in six innings of work against the Nats. Stranger still, Verlander has a career ERA of 5.73 in six World Series starts. In his last two starts this postseason, he's struggled in the first inning, so that's something to watch for. If Verlander can pitch well and earn the win in the clincher, that subpar World Series body of work mostly gets forgotten.

Things got underway shortly after 8 p.m.