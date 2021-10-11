After a wild, and thrilling for the Chicago crowd, 12-6 Game 3 victory in the ALDS, the White Sox have stayed alive and forced a Game 4. The Astros still hold the lead at two games to the one in the best-of-five series, but the White Sox are feeling good heading into a Game 4 that starts just about 15 hours after Game 3 ended.

Let's discuss Game 4.

How to watch

Date: Monday, Oct. 11 | Time: 3:37 p.m. ET

Location: Guaranteed Rate Field (Chicago, Illinois)

TV: FS1 | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds: TBD (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Starting pitchers: José Urquidy (HOU) vs. Carlos Rodón (CHW)

Preview

The White Sox hit a lot better at home in the regular season, notably in the power department, and that seemed to carry over into Game 3. The Astros have shown they can hit well just about anywhere and it's not like the six runs in Game 3 were the reason they lost. If we believe both offenses will show up, it comes down to the pitching.

Lefty Rodón takes the ball for the White Sox. He was outstanding this season on a rate basis, pitching to a 2.37 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 185 strikeouts in 132 2/3 innings. He has, however, only thrown 23 innings since Aug. 7, as he's been dealing with left shoulder fatigue. With that comes diminished velocity. If he can gut through a few innings, White Sox relievers Ryan Tepera, Aaron Bummer, Craig Kimbrel and Liam Hendriks showed in Game 3 what they can do. There was a day off before Game 3 and there will be another one after Game 4, so manager Tony La Russa should lean on them.

Righty Urquidy had a 3.62 ERA and 0.99 WHIP in 107 innings this season. He returned from injury in September and pitched to a 4.25 ERA, though the Astros won five of his six starts. If he can get deep with a lead, the Astros would be in great shape. Closer Ryan Pressley and setup man Kendall Graveman didn't throw in Game 3 while the other setup man Ryne Stanek only threw 14 pitches.

Prediction

Rodón dominated the Astros twice this season, but that was before his shoulder fatigue. They've seen his stuff and now get the lesser version of it. They'll hit him and close this down despite the White Sox's offense not going quietly.

Pick: Astros 8, White Sox 5

