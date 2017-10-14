Astros walk-off against Yankees to gain 2-0 ALCS lead: Final score, things to know

The Houston Astros beat the New York Yankees 2-1 in Game 2 of the 2017 American League Championship Series on Saturday (GameTracker). The Astros now hold a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series, which will shift to New York before Monday's Game 3.

Here's what you need to know about Game 2.

Verlander's historic day

Remember on Friday night, how Dallas Keuchel produced just the fourth 10-strikeout postseason start in Houston franchise history? On Saturday, Verlander posted the fifth, but he did more than that, really.

Verlander was stellar, fanning 13 over nine innings. He allowed a walk and fifve hits, including back-to-back doubles that plated a run. But this was just the latest in his storied postseason career. How storied? Consider that Verlander now has two more 10-plus strikeout starts in the postseason than any other pitcher in baseball history:

Most Games With 10+ K

MLB Postseason History



Justin Verlander 7

Cliff Lee 5

Randy Johnson 5

Bob Gibson 5 pic.twitter.com/ILgekXVKqs — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 14, 2017

Verlander threw 124 pitches, over which he notched 25 swinging strikes. Ten of those came on his heater, 13 on his slider, and one on his curve. He threw two changeups all day, and one was able to get Brett Gardner swinging. Verlander averaged 96 mph on his fastball, per Statcast.

It's too simplistic to write that this is why the Astros got Verlander but shoot. Verlander's ability to author magnificent starts in October certainly doesn't help. Consider the fact Verlander became the first starter all postseason to get an out in the eighth:

There have been 42 starts this postseason. Verlander becomes 1st to get an out in the 8th inning. #Astros #Yankees — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) October 14, 2017

Correa's big day

Houston shortstop Carlos Correa is one of the best young players in baseball. He provided more evidence of that status on Saturday.

First, Correa helped the Astros end a Yankees rally by partaking in a well-executed relay throw that nabbed Brett Gardner at third base. It wasn't because Gardner was lollygagging, either:

Brett Gardner wasn't dawdling -- his 11.24 home-to-3rd time was his 3rd fastest of the year -- but perfect relays by Reddick/Correa got him. pic.twitter.com/pDFIUI9ysc — Matt Kelly (@mattkellyMLB) October 14, 2017

Later, Correa homered to put the Astros on the board. There was some controversy surrounding the oppo-boppo, as there was a chance a fan had reached over to grab the ball. But ultimately it was determined Correa's liner would've cleared the wall all the same:

IT IS GONE. Carlos Correa with a solo homer giving the @astros the 1-0 lead over the Yankees in the 4th. https://t.co/uwcvpfgXhZ — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 14, 2017

That being Correa's fifth career postseason home run put him in some elite company:

Carlos Correa: 5th player in MLB history with 5 career postseason HR before turning 24 (Longoria, Schwarber, An. Jones, Mantle) pic.twitter.com/UWkzwxJU07 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 14, 2017

Oh, and by the way? Correa drove in the game-winning run in the ninth, plating Jose Altuve from first.

Yeah, some day.

Severino leaves

Luis Severino's second postseason start went better than his first, but it didn't go great. Severino finished four innings, allowing two hits and a run while walking two. Yet he left after being drilled by a comebacker on the wrist. This was after the trainers had briefly visited Severino for an uncertain reason. His status heading forward is unknown at this point. If the Yankees have to remove him from the roster, then he'll be ineligible to return the rest of the way.

Judge's woes continue

Aaron Judge has yet to get going this postseason. On Saturday, he went 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts. In case you're wondering, he's now 4-for-31 on the postseason, complete with 19 strikeouts. That's, in two words, not good. The Yankees can only hope Judge gets it together sooner than later.

Series odds update

The Yankees are in trouble. According to the WhoWins website, MLB teams who have went up 2-0 in a best-of-seven series have won the series 83.8 percent of the time. Obviously the Yankees came back from being behind 2-0 in their previous series against the Cleveland Indians, but the odds of doing so in consecutive series are slimmer than the odds of doing it once -- and the odds of doing it once are awfully slim.

On to Game 3

The series will now take a day off, with Sunday being used for travel purposes as the Astros and Yankees head to New York. When the squads reconvene on Monday night, it'll be Charlie Morton facing CC Sabathia.