Athletics acquire Fernando Rodney in trade with Twins as Oakland keeps upgrading bullpen

The non-waiver trade deadline passed more than a week ago, but the Oakland Athletics completed on Thursday their third trade of the week as they attempt to lock down the second wild card in the American League. This time, the A's acquired Fernando Rodney from the Minnesota Twins in exchange for minor leaguer Dakota Chalmers, the teams announced.

#Athletics acquire RHP Fernando Rodney from Minnesota in exchange for minor league RHP Dakota Chalmers.



Rodney entered Thursday with a 3.09 ERA in 46 appearances this season. His 2.63 strikeout-to-walk ratio is the highest mark he's posted since 2014. Though he spent the season as the Twins closer, he's likely to slot in as a setup man in front of Blake Treinen.

It's worth noting the A's could bring back Rodney next season as well. He has a club option worth $4.25 million with a $250,000 buyout.

Rodney joins starter Mike Fiers and reliever Shawn Kelley as recent additions to the A's pitching staff over the last week. Oakland also acquired reliever Jeurys Familia in July prior to the non-waiver trade deadline.

Chalmers was not ranked in MLB.com's top 30 prospects for the Oakland system. He's been on the disabled list since April, limiting him to a pair of appearances on the season.