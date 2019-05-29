Atlanta Braves will host 2021 MLB All-Star Game at SunTrust Park

Major League Baseball's All-Star Game is heading back to Atlanta. MLB made the announcement Wednesday that the 2021 All-Star Game will be played at SunTrust Park. Hall of Famers Hank Aaron, Chipper Jones, Tom Glavine, John Smoltz, and Phil Niekro were among those who attended the announcement press conference at SunTrust Park.

.@MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred officially announces Atlanta and @SunTrustPark as the hosts of the 2021 #AllStarGame! pic.twitter.com/u6Y0E7GHgH — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) May 29, 2019

"When we built SunTrust Park and The Battery Atlanta we envisioned our complex would be the perfect setting for an All-Star Game and we are thrilled to be able to showcase the ballpark, Cobb County and the City of Atlanta to the world," Braves chairman Terry McGuirk said in a statement.

The 2021 All-Star Game will be the third MLB All-Star Game in Atlanta, and the third at a different ballpark in the city. The 1972 All-Star Game was held in what was then called Atlanta Stadium, and the 2000 All-Star Game was played in Turner Field. Now the 2021 All-Star Game will be played in SunTrust Park, which opened in 2017.

This year's All-Star Game will be played at Progressive Field in Cleveland. The 2020 All-Star Game will be played at Dodger Stadium and the 2026 All-Star Game will be played in Philadelphia's Citizens Bank Park to coincide with America's 250th birthday. Venues for the 2022-25 All-Star Games have not yet been selected.