The Toronto Blue Jays announced on their official Twitter account on Friday morning that interim manager John Schneider has agreed to terms on a three-year contract with a club option for a fourth year. In other words, Schneider is no longer the "interim" anything, but, rather, the full-time manager of the Blue Jays.

Schneider, 42, was elevated to the managerial position in mid-July, when the Blue Jays decided to fire Charlie Montoyo. The Blue Jays had disappointed to that part of the year, amassing a 46-42 record under Montoyo. Schneider, who was in the midst of his first season as Toronto's bench coach, then led the Blue Jays to a 46-28 record the rest of the way, as well as a playoff berth.

The Blue Jays would be swept by the Seattle Mariners in the American League Wild Card Series, but Toronto's front office nevertheless decided Schenider was the best choice to lead their team heading forward.

"I feel very confident about the job that he has done, and I think it will be very difficult for us to find better than John Schneider," general manager Ross Atkins said as part of his end-of-year availability. "But out of respect for the organization, out of respect for John Schneider, I do want time to work through the process with him."

Prior to serving as interim manager and bench coach, Schneider had worked in a variety of roles with the Blue Jays organization, including catching coordinator, minor-league manager, and a member of the big-league coaching staff. Should he serve the duration of his contract, including the option year, he'll become just the third person in Blue Jays history to manage in parts of five seasons or more, joining Cito Gaston and John Gibbons.