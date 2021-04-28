Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. continued his hot start to the season on Tuesday night by homering three times and driving in sevens runs against the Washington Nationals, with two of those homers and five of those runs coming versus ace Max Scherzer.

Guerrero launched a grand slam in the third inning to put Toronto ahead 4-3. He later followed up with a solo shot in the fifth inning that increased the Blue Jays' lead to 7-3. Guerrero's grand slam registered an exit velocity of 108 mph and traveled 415 feet, according to Statcast, while the sequel checked in with a 110 mph exit velocity and a 436 feet distance. His third home run of the night, a two-run shot against reliever Kyle Finnegan, was measured at 104 mph and 375 feet.

Take a gander at all three blasts:

Guerrero had previously authored two multi-homer games (both of the two-homer variety) and had hit two grand slams. Coincidentally, each of those accomplishments was achieved during the 2019 season; indeed, both of his prior grand slams came within a 10-day period that July.

Guerrero entered the night hitting .338/.472/.563 (196 OPS+) with four home runs, four doubles, and three more walks than strikeouts in 89 plate appearances. He's now batting .360/.484/.693 with seven home runs and 19 runs batted in.

As our Mike Axisa noted earlier in the month, Guerrero has remained near the top of the exit velocity leaderboards this year. The difference for him has been an improved launch angle that has him elevating his batted balls rather than beating them into the earth. Guerrero's average launch angle this season is around 10 degrees; last season, for reference, it was under five degrees.

Coming into play, the Blue Jays were 10-11 on the season. They'll play the Nationals again on Wednesday to conclude the brief two-game set before beginning a series against the Atlanta Braves.