Michael Harris II, the young outfielder promoted to the majors on Saturday by the Atlanta Braves, recorded his most memorable big-league game to date on Wednesday in a 6-0 win against the Arizona Diamondbacks (box score).

Harris, who entered the game with two knocks in his first 13 at-bats in the majors, notched his first career extra-base hit in the second inning, when he tagged a Madison Bumgarner pitch for a double. Statcast measured Harris' double as leaving the bat at 105 mph with a 23 degrees launch angle. It carried 416 feet and estimates suggest it would have been a home run in 18 of the 30 ballparks.

Take a look and judge for yourself:

Harris later made an impact on the defensive end of things, robbing Josh Rojas with a diving grab to begin the bottom of the eighth inning:

Harris entered the spring ranked by CBS Sports as the top prospect in the Braves organization. Here's what we wrote at the time:

Harris is a fascinating prospect. He was a two-way player in high school who has since toyed with switch-hitting just because. He's made a quick ascent up the Braves' list since being drafted in the third round in 2019 thanks to a tool set that could feature five above-average or better grades at maturation. Harris spent last season in High-A, where he batted .294/.362/.436 with seven home runs and 27 stolen bases (on 31 tries). Some scouts aren't sure if Harris will be able to remain in center for the long haul, but his bat should more than play in a corner. And if he does stick? He could be a star.

Harris made that last part look like a distinct possibility on Wednesday.