Braves outbid Yankees, sign Dallas Keuchel to one-year deal
Keuchel was the last big-name free agent available
Not long after Craig Kimbrel signed with the Chicago Cubs, the other big-name pitcher remaining on the free-agent market has found a home of his own: left-handed starter Dallas Keuchel has signed with the Atlanta Braves on one-year deal worth a reported $13 million. The club announced the deal on Friday night following their win over the Marlins.
Some additional details:
For those wondering, the New York Yankees appear to have been outbid by a couple million dollars:
Keuchel, 31, had previously spent his entire seven-year big-league career with the Houston Astros. During his time in Houston, he had amassed a 3.66 ERA (109 ERA+) and 2.76 strikeout-to-walk ratio in nearly 200 appearances, and won the AL Cy Young award in 2015. Over the past three seasons, he posted a 3.77 ERA (107 ERA+) while averaging 173 innings per year.
Keuchel had remained unsigned this winter due to a combination of factors, including draft-pick compensation and his style -- he's a low-spin, low-velocity pitcher in an era where teams want hard-throwers who can challenge batters up in the strike zone.
